Inside The Shocking Charge Against Jana Duggar
It has been a rough week for the Duggar family. Josh Duggar was found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography on December 9. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar released a statement on their eldest son's conviction. "This entire ordeal has been very grievous," they said. "In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support." They continued, "As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children."
Not everyone in the Duggar family is supporting Josh, though. Josh's cousin Amy Duggar King had long been critical of Josh and tweeted in celebration of his guilty verdict. "May the children grow up with real Godly men as father figures who will guide and protect them," she wrote. "May the people who were once in disbelief have their eyes opened for the first time." In another tweet, she wrote, "Thank you Jesus. Justice has been served."
But it turns out Josh is not the only Duggar in trouble with the law. Now his sister Jana Duggar is facing a charge of her own.
Jana is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor
Jana Duggar, the eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, has been charged in Arkansas with endangering the welfare of a minor, In Touch Weekly reported on December 10. The outlet claims that the charge could either be classified as a Class D felony or a Class A misdemeanor depending on the degree; Jana has been charged with a misdemeanor. A "family insider" told blogger Without a Crystal Ball that Jana pleaded not guilty and will go to court in January 2022. The alleged incident occurred in September.
It's still unclear exactly what Jana allegedly did to warrant this charge. Per Arkansas legal code, endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree constitutes "creating a substantial risk of serious harm to the physical or mental welfare of another person known by the person to be a minor," per legal website Justia. The code elaborates that "serious harm" refers to physical or mental injury that causes "protracted disfigurement," "protracted impairment of physical or mental health," or "loss or protracted impairment of the function of any bodily member or organ." Of course, this does not mean Jana did anything to explicitly cause harm, but that she created an increased risk of it potentially happening (think not buckling a child's car seatbelt).
As of this writing, Jana — nor anyone in the Duggar family — has addressed the charge.