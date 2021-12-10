Inside The Shocking Charge Against Jana Duggar

It has been a rough week for the Duggar family. Josh Duggar was found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography on December 9. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar released a statement on their eldest son's conviction. "This entire ordeal has been very grievous," they said. "In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support." They continued, "As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children."

Not everyone in the Duggar family is supporting Josh, though. Josh's cousin Amy Duggar King had long been critical of Josh and tweeted in celebration of his guilty verdict. "May the children grow up with real Godly men as father figures who will guide and protect them," she wrote. "May the people who were once in disbelief have their eyes opened for the first time." In another tweet, she wrote, "Thank you Jesus. Justice has been served."

But it turns out Josh is not the only Duggar in trouble with the law. Now his sister Jana Duggar is facing a charge of her own.