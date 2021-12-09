Amy Duggar Has Pointed Reaction To Josh Duggar's Guilty Verdict
Josh Duggar's child pornography trial came to an end on December 9 when the former reality star was found guilty on both counts with which he was charged. Although he has not yet been sentenced, he could face up to 20 years in prison on each count, according to The Sun. The outlet reported that Josh's wife, Anna Duggar, remained "completely stoic" as her husband was taken into custody.
While the members of the Duggar family in attendance remained quiet as they exited the courthouse, one member has been doing quite the opposite. Amy Duggar, who now goes by her married name Amy King, revealed in an Instagram story (via The Sun) that she is trying to "break her NDA" with her family and "speak the truth" about her cousin Josh. She said that although her family "probably hates" her speaking out against one of their own, she has no plans to stop. "God gave me a platform, and somehow He knew that I was going to have this platform," she said.
Likewise, after the verdict, Amy immediately took to Twitter to make her thoughts known.
Amy Duggar believes 'Justice has been served'
In addition to her outspoken Instagram story, Amy Duggar has been lashing out against her cousin Josh Duggar on Twitter as well. On December 4, she wrote, "Hmm think about it we put dogs asleep for good if they just bite a child..." Ouch. She also made a not-so-thinly veiled critique of her family on December 7, writing, "If only closed minds came with closed mouths."
After Josh's guilty verdict, Amy sent a series of two tweets in celebration. "May the juror's [sic] and Judge Brooks seek healing / counseling from all that was exposed to them," she wrote, presumably referring to the images from Josh's computer that were shown as evidence and were apparently graphic enough for Anna Duggar, Josh's wife, to rush out of the courtroom, per The Sun. "May the children grow up with real Godly men as father figures who will guide and protect them," she continued. "May the people who were once in disbelief have their eyes opened for the first time," likely in reference to Anna, who has stood by her husband — the couple even welcomed their seventh child together just last month.
Amy continued in another tweet, "May the daughters who were abused feel validated. You are truly beautiful and worthy of love," she wrote. "May there be intense counseling / healing." She continued, "May there be wisdom for all those involved on how to move forward," before concluding, "Thank you Jesus. Justice has been served."
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.