Amy Duggar Has Pointed Reaction To Josh Duggar's Guilty Verdict

Josh Duggar's child pornography trial came to an end on December 9 when the former reality star was found guilty on both counts with which he was charged. Although he has not yet been sentenced, he could face up to 20 years in prison on each count, according to The Sun. The outlet reported that Josh's wife, Anna Duggar, remained "completely stoic" as her husband was taken into custody.

While the members of the Duggar family in attendance remained quiet as they exited the courthouse, one member has been doing quite the opposite. Amy Duggar, who now goes by her married name Amy King, revealed in an Instagram story (via The Sun) that she is trying to "break her NDA" with her family and "speak the truth" about her cousin Josh. She said that although her family "probably hates" her speaking out against one of their own, she has no plans to stop. "God gave me a platform, and somehow He knew that I was going to have this platform," she said.

Likewise, after the verdict, Amy immediately took to Twitter to make her thoughts known.