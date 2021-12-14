Jana Duggar Speaks Out Following Child Endangerment Charges
Life is not letting up on the Duggar family, who have been mired in controversy for quite some time now. In 2015, "19 Kids and Counting" star Josh Duggar became the center of multiple child sex abuse allegations. Despite pleading not guilty in April, Josh was ultimately found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography after a six-year legal battle on December 9. Shortly after, sister Jana found herself amidst the throes of the law.
On December 10, just one day after Josh's verdict announcement, it was revealed that Jana was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. It was noted that the "Counting On" star received the citation in September, to which she ultimately pleaded not guilty, per People. According to Arkansas law (where Jana resides), her offense constitutes a person who "recklessly engages in conduct creating a substantial risk of serious harm to the physical or mental welfare of a person known by the actor to be a minor."
As a Class B misdemeanor, Jana could face up to 90 days behind bars and a fine of $1,000, according to the Arkansas State Legislature. Now, Jana Duggar is breaking her silence on the situation.
Jana Duggar sets the record straight on her endangerment charge
"Counting On" star Jana Duggar was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in September, which came to light on December 10th. After experiencing a media firestorm, Jana took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight. "I'm only sharing this because the media has been having a field day with it all," Jana prefaced. Noting that she prefers "a more private life," Jana recognizes her "last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time." She then went on to deliver "The raw facts," revealing that she "was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone."
"A passerby who saw the child called the police," which "resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed." She noted, "They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment," which she says "happened so quickly and was scary."
She then expressed gratitude "for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community" and clarified "I was certainly never arrested like some may have implied." She concluded, "In the end I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all, but so thankful it all ended safely and that's truly what mattered the most to me."