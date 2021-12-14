Jana Duggar Speaks Out Following Child Endangerment Charges

"Counting On" star Jana Duggar was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in September, which came to light on December 10th. After experiencing a media firestorm, Jana took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight. "I'm only sharing this because the media has been having a field day with it all," Jana prefaced. Noting that she prefers "a more private life," Jana recognizes her "last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time." She then went on to deliver "The raw facts," revealing that she "was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone."

"A passerby who saw the child called the police," which "resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed." She noted, "They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment," which she says "happened so quickly and was scary."

She then expressed gratitude "for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community" and clarified "I was certainly never arrested like some may have implied." She concluded, "In the end I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all, but so thankful it all ended safely and that's truly what mattered the most to me."