What Did Donald Trump Supposedly Yell At White House Aides?

Axios journalist Barak Ravid has been dropping juicy tidbits from his upcoming book, "Trump's Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East," including behind-the-scenes details on the Middle East peace talks. One bombshell revelation from the book details how Trump and former Prime Minister Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu are now at odds, despite the two seemingly getting along while Trump was in office. In a preview of Ravid's book, Axios reported on December 10 that Trump is supposedly so angry with Netanyahu, he quipped, "F—k him."

So what's the beef? The former president told Ravid it all has to do with the 2020 general election, griping, "The first person that congratulated [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu, the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with." He added, "Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake." But Ravid said Trump's anger with the Israeli Prime Minister went beyond congratulating Biden. Ravid told The Forward, "I think that when Trump speaks about loyalty, I don't think that he speaks only about the congratulations to Biden." He added, "It was a broader expectation that Netanyahu would give him the same political support domestically that he gave him in Israel."

Of course, that wasn't all — Ravid also shared insight into an angry rant Trump delivered to White House aides.