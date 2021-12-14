What Did Donald Trump Supposedly Yell At White House Aides?
Axios journalist Barak Ravid has been dropping juicy tidbits from his upcoming book, "Trump's Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East," including behind-the-scenes details on the Middle East peace talks. One bombshell revelation from the book details how Trump and former Prime Minister Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu are now at odds, despite the two seemingly getting along while Trump was in office. In a preview of Ravid's book, Axios reported on December 10 that Trump is supposedly so angry with Netanyahu, he quipped, "F—k him."
So what's the beef? The former president told Ravid it all has to do with the 2020 general election, griping, "The first person that congratulated [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu, the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with." He added, "Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake." But Ravid said Trump's anger with the Israeli Prime Minister went beyond congratulating Biden. Ravid told The Forward, "I think that when Trump speaks about loyalty, I don't think that he speaks only about the congratulations to Biden." He added, "It was a broader expectation that Netanyahu would give him the same political support domestically that he gave him in Israel."
Of course, that wasn't all — Ravid also shared insight into an angry rant Trump delivered to White House aides.
Trump couldn't contain his frustration
Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported that former President Trump lashed out at White House aides after the Middle East peace plan announcement on January 28, 2020, a proposal they called the "deal of the century." In an interview with The Forward, Ravid claimed when former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left the West Wing, Trump roared, "What the hell was that?" Apparently, Trump wasn't thrilled about Netanyahu's reaction to the idea.
Making matters worse, Trump's relationship with Netanyahu had "soured" leading up to the meeting, as Ravid described to The Forward. Ravid said Trump felt like his support of Israel hadn't been appreciated and reciprocated by the Israeli Prime Minister.
As for Netanyahu, he doesn't seem too worried about the explosive interview Trump gave to Ravid. "I highly appreciate President Trump's big contribution to Israel and its security," he said in response, according to The Forward. "I also appreciate the importance of the strong alliance between Israel and the U.S. and therefore it was important for me to congratulate the incoming president." There you have it!