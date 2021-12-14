Do We Finally Know What Queen Elizabeth Is Like When She's Around Her Inner Circle?

To the outside world, Queen Elizabeth is the hard-working and enthusiastic ruler of the British monarchy. With overseeing the royal family as well as 14 Commonwealth Nations, the 95-year-old queen surely has her plate full of work at all times. As she approaches her Platinum Jubilee year, her workload and legacy have far surpassed any royal in the family's generations-long history.

But despite her tough work ethic, Elizabeth enjoys the finer things in life just like the rest of us. Have you ever been sleep-deprived at work following a long night of Netflix binging? If so, you and the queen have something in common! In October, the queen was reportedly left "knackered" according to royal sources, per the Daily Mail. Why, you ask? It's because she was busy late-night watching the US Open (and presumably binging on police procedural "Line of Duty," of course)!

So the next time you hit the hay at 4 a.m. on a Monday night because you binged on "You" or "The Crown," know that the queen is with you. And beyond her television habits, you might also be surprised to hear what Queen Elizabeth's personality is like behind closed doors!