Do We Finally Know What Queen Elizabeth Is Like When She's Around Her Inner Circle?
To the outside world, Queen Elizabeth is the hard-working and enthusiastic ruler of the British monarchy. With overseeing the royal family as well as 14 Commonwealth Nations, the 95-year-old queen surely has her plate full of work at all times. As she approaches her Platinum Jubilee year, her workload and legacy have far surpassed any royal in the family's generations-long history.
But despite her tough work ethic, Elizabeth enjoys the finer things in life just like the rest of us. Have you ever been sleep-deprived at work following a long night of Netflix binging? If so, you and the queen have something in common! In October, the queen was reportedly left "knackered" according to royal sources, per the Daily Mail. Why, you ask? It's because she was busy late-night watching the US Open (and presumably binging on police procedural "Line of Duty," of course)!
So the next time you hit the hay at 4 a.m. on a Monday night because you binged on "You" or "The Crown," know that the queen is with you. And beyond her television habits, you might also be surprised to hear what Queen Elizabeth's personality is like behind closed doors!
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly 'chatty' with her inner circle
Beneath Queen Elizabeth's battle-tested, hardened exterior apparently lies a happy-go-lucky attitude. Don't just take our word for it — the royal sources have spoken. "The Queen can go from being magisterial to chatty with those she trusts," a royal insider told People. "She has good judgment once she trusts people – and once she does it is very easy." Keeping a tight "bubble" of close confidantes, Elizabeth's cohorts find the environment to be "a cheerful place," the source further noted. "Those who are in it cherish their place," said the source, adding that "They are a support for the Queen and someone that they can have a laugh with and she can talk about the issues of the day."
In a time marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the recent death of her husband Prince Philip, and her recent health ailments, the queen's world has surely seen some significant changes over a short period of time. In October, she was forced to cancel a trip to Ireland following her hospitalization, which shortly came after she was seen using a walking cane. Elizabeth would, unfortunately, sprain her back afterward, forcing her to miss Remembrance Sunday — a first in over 50 years.
Regardless, Queen Elizabeth remains vigilant in her mortality, poignantly noting that "None of us can slow the passage of time."