Mary Trump Just Called Donald Trump Jr. A Coward

Mary Trump said her cousin Donald Trump Jr. didn't text his dad to stop the insurrection because he was afraid. When asked b Lawrence O'Donnell in an interview on MSNBC's "The Last Word" on December 13 why Don Jr texted Mark Meadows instead of his father, Mary was blunt: "It's simply cowardice, because Donnie knew that the message he was delivering was [a] message his father did not want to hear."

O'Donnell noted that everyone who sent text messages to Meadows, the president's chief of staff, on January 6 "all believed that it was within Donald Trump's power to stop the attack on the Capitol just by getting out there and saying something to the country." Mary agreed with O'Donnell, adding, "What they also knew though was that even though a horrific situation had gotten out of hand, they were directly responsible for creating it, as was Donald, and he was reveling in it," she said. "The only thing that disappointed him was that it didn't work that day." Clearly, Mary does not hold back.

Mary told "The Last Word" host that Meadows may have learned new ways to avoid accountability from her uncle Donald. "I think after a while, when people [are] around Donald, they learn how to get away with things," she continued. "Mark Meadows wrote a book... that contained terrible, damning information. He's already figuring out how to squirm his way out of this one."