Kelly Clarkson Reveals The State Of Her Love Life After Divorce

Jumping back into the dating pool after years away is no easy task — especially when those murky waters are infested with sharks (and also goldfish). For Kelly Clarkson, no sentiment echoes truer for her than that.

In June 2020, the songstress and cultural icon filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in September. Tying the knot with Blackstock in 2013, both he and Clarkson welcomed two children — daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander — into the world. On top of that, Clarkson was also the stepmother to Blackstock's two children from a previous marriage.

In September 2020, Clarkson lamented about the divorce on her talk show and revealed she "Definitely didn't see anything coming that came." She continued, "What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart — It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids, and divorce is never easy." Noting that she and Blackstock come "from divorced families... we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."

Now, over a year later, Kelly Clarkson is getting candid about her love life following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.