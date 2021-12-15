Kelly Clarkson Reveals The State Of Her Love Life After Divorce
Jumping back into the dating pool after years away is no easy task — especially when those murky waters are infested with sharks (and also goldfish). For Kelly Clarkson, no sentiment echoes truer for her than that.
In June 2020, the songstress and cultural icon filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in September. Tying the knot with Blackstock in 2013, both he and Clarkson welcomed two children — daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander — into the world. On top of that, Clarkson was also the stepmother to Blackstock's two children from a previous marriage.
In September 2020, Clarkson lamented about the divorce on her talk show and revealed she "Definitely didn't see anything coming that came." She continued, "What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart — It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids, and divorce is never easy." Noting that she and Blackstock come "from divorced families... we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."
Now, over a year later, Kelly Clarkson is getting candid about her love life following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
Kelly Clarkson is 'not good' at evaluating dates
In a December appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," entertainment personality Andy Cohen discussed dating life with Clarkson, whose messy divorce with Brandon Blackstock was finalized in September after a yearlong court battle. In his appearance, Cohen revealed that he "always [wants] to know what they think is funny and what shows they watch" when going on first dates with people.
Clarkson then chimed in, calling it a "very clever way of picking the weeds," adding that "I'm not good at that." She continued, stating, "I'm always that person that's like, 'Oh, I don't know, maybe they were having an off day'" — to which Cohen unapologetically responded, "I cut and run." Clarkson then jokingly suggested that she and Cohen "should hang out so [Cohen's attitude] rubs off." Further, when discussing the merits of coffee dates versus "boozy first dates," Clarkson joked, "I might be more of a coffee person. I don't know if I'm willing to invest in an evening with you yet... I shall be single forever."
In August, it was revealed that Clarkson was looking to jump back into the dating pool — but only after one specific event took place. "She hasn't been dating and has been waiting until she is legally divorced, which will be in the next two weeks," an unnamed insider told Us Weekly at the time. If Clarkson's comments to Cohen are any indication, it seems she is still willing to take her time.