Why Kelly Clarkson Is Getting So Upset Over Being Alone
Kelly Clarkson shocked fans in 2020 when she filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, citing "irreconcilable differences." The couple shares two kids, River Rose and Remington Alexander, and Blackstock also had two children from a previous marriage. The pair had a whirlwind romance, via Us Weekly. They began dating in 2011, got engaged in 2012, and tied the knot the following year.
After 7 years of marriage, they made the tough decision to split, and Kelly spoke about the divorce in front of her studio audience on her self-titled show in September 2020. "What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids, and divorce is never easy," she shared. "We're both from divorced families, so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."
Throughout the process, Clarkson has been open and honest, and that's one of the reasons she's so relatable to fans. "I mean, it's no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster ... personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months," she said on TODAY, adding that she had been leaning on friends. "I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved." One of her new songs helps detail the toughness of the split. Grab the tissues.
Kelly Clarkson gets vulnerable in her new music
Kelly Clarkson may be one of the most talented singers in recent memory, but like the rest of us, she has good days and bad days. The mother of two has been going through a tough split, and on her highly-anticipated special titled "Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around," Clarkson got emotional before she began to sing "Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know)," during an NBC special.
Clarkson told the audience that the holidays come with a wide range of emotions, confessing that she wrote the song when she was "crying my face off." "I had just put my kids to bed, and I was just going through it, having a really hard time, and it's been a really tough year for a lot of us," Clarkson explained. "And I wrote this song for me, but also because there aren't many holiday songs for people feeling alone or lost or just plain sad other than Dolly Parton's classic 'Hard Candy Christmas,' which we all love."
Of course, Parton's song is about getting through the holidays when times were rough, and the song proved to be a big inspiration for Clarskon's "Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know)." The hit-maker also penned a song titled "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)," thanks to advice that she received from her therapist about focusing on the good and not the bad. We gotta love Clarkson for being so open.