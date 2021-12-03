Why Kelly Clarkson Is Getting So Upset Over Being Alone

Kelly Clarkson shocked fans in 2020 when she filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, citing "irreconcilable differences." The couple shares two kids, River Rose and Remington Alexander, and Blackstock also had two children from a previous marriage. The pair had a whirlwind romance, via Us Weekly. They began dating in 2011, got engaged in 2012, and tied the knot the following year.

After 7 years of marriage, they made the tough decision to split, and Kelly spoke about the divorce in front of her studio audience on her self-titled show in September 2020. "What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids, and divorce is never easy," she shared. "We're both from divorced families, so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."

Throughout the process, Clarkson has been open and honest, and that's one of the reasons she's so relatable to fans. "I mean, it's no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster ... personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months," she said on TODAY, adding that she had been leaning on friends. "I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved." One of her new songs helps detail the toughness of the split. Grab the tissues.