Kelly Clarkson Just Scored Another Huge Win In Her Divorce

Kelly Clarkson just scored another huge win in her divorce, with the year-long fight over the couple's properties and assets still dragging along.

Clarkson first filed for divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock back in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. Soon after, the couple began a long, messy divorce in court fighting over property and funds as Blackstock fled his L.A. lifestyle as a talent agent for a new life on the couple's Montana ranch. Blackstock first asked a judge for $436,000 in spousal and child support from his Grammy award-winning ex, but was only granted $200,000 per month (via People).

Then, in October, Clarkson was deemed the sole owner of the Montana ranch where Blackstock currently resides. The judgement leaves Clarkson free to sell the "financial burden" if Blackstock cannot afford to keep up the maintenance costs, which amount to more than $80k per month, to keep the property running (per E! News). But, unfortunately for Blackstock, the couple's prenuptial agreement has afforded Clarkson yet another win in the divorce. What did the talk show host gain this time?