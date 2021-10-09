Kelly Clarkson Just Scored Another Huge Win In Her Divorce
Kelly Clarkson just scored another huge win in her divorce, with the year-long fight over the couple's properties and assets still dragging along.
Clarkson first filed for divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock back in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. Soon after, the couple began a long, messy divorce in court fighting over property and funds as Blackstock fled his L.A. lifestyle as a talent agent for a new life on the couple's Montana ranch. Blackstock first asked a judge for $436,000 in spousal and child support from his Grammy award-winning ex, but was only granted $200,000 per month (via People).
Then, in October, Clarkson was deemed the sole owner of the Montana ranch where Blackstock currently resides. The judgement leaves Clarkson free to sell the "financial burden" if Blackstock cannot afford to keep up the maintenance costs, which amount to more than $80k per month, to keep the property running (per E! News). But, unfortunately for Blackstock, the couple's prenuptial agreement has afforded Clarkson yet another win in the divorce. What did the talk show host gain this time?
Kelly Clarkson was granted additional properties in her divorce
According to court documents, Kelly Clarkson has landed on the side of the judge yet again, with the court ruling that the artist has full ownership of two additional properties of which ex Brandon Blackstock fought for 50/50 rights. Radar claims Clarkson argued to the judge that her ex-husband "stopped contributing towards the parties' ongoing expenses" and therefore all rights to the properties went to "The Voice" judge.
The ruling comes after Clarkson was not only granted the couple's Montana ranch, but also primary physical custody of their children River and Remington. A source revealed to People back in August that Clarkson was "more than fine" and "facing forward" in the divorce. "She's enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them."
Fellow singer Reba McEntire lent her advice to Clarkson amid the divorce headlines, telling Extra she has "love" for both Clarkson and Blackstock. "Brandon's my stepson, Kelly's my good friend... I am pulling for both of them. I hope they're happy and healthy and pull though this," McEntire said. The country legend's ex, Narvel Blackstock, is Brandon's father. "I hope they're happy and healthy and pull though this," McEntire continued. "I pray everyone gives them the encouragement they can because they need it right now, both of them do."