The Real Reason O.J. Simpson's Parole Is Ending Early

Although it has been more than 25 years since O.J. Simpson's "trial of the century," the disgraced former footballer every so often finds his name back in the headlines. Earlier this year, Simpson made waves when he told The Athletic that going back to Los Angeles makes him uneasy because he "might be sitting next to whoever did it" — meaning, the real killer of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. "I really don't know who did this," he said. Nicole's sister, Tanya Brown, lashed out at Simpson, calling his words "absurd and disrespectful."

Although he was famously acquitted of the double murders, Simpson ended up serving time in prison for a different crime a decade later. In 2008, Simpson was convicted and sentenced to prison after holding two sports memorabilia dealers hostage in an attempt to steal back what Simpson believed was rightfully his, per The Guardian. Simpson served nine years before being released on parole in 2017, according to TMZ.

Now, Simpson's parole has ended prematurely.