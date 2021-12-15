Eminem's Daughter Reveals Big News About Personal Life

"Looking at your baby pictures it just trips me out / To see how much you both have grown / It's almost like your sisters now / Wow, I guess you pretty much are / And daddy's still here," Eminem rapped in his 2004 hit "Mockingbird." True enough, Alaina Marie Mathers, the rapper's ex-wife's niece who he helped raise, is now all grown-up — and has an important milestone to share with everyone.

Throughout his career, Eminem has always taken pride in being a father to his biological daughter Hailie and adopted children Alaina and Stevie (the latter of whom is ex-wife Kim's biological child, per Cosmopolitan). "I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born," Eminem said in a previous interview with Rolling Stone. "Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at."

He also said that to him, being a good father means being present for as much as he can. "Just being there. Not missing things," he said. "If there's anything important going on, regardless of what it is, I'm there." Now with the recent developments in Alaina's life, she would need Eminem's presence more than ever.