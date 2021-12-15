What We Know About Flavor Flav's Scary Car Accident

Fans are glad to know the rapper they've loved for three decades is safe after a near-death experience.

Flavor Flav was in a serious car accident on December 14 that could have killed him, the "Flavor of Love" star told TMZ. Though the freak accident was not caused by any substance use, it did occur just days after the rapper was in the news for a different incident — in which he vowed to work on his sobriety after a run-in with the law following an alleged domestic dispute. "Mr. Drayton and his family are grateful to bring an amicable close to this matter and appreciate everyone's support as he continues his one-year journey of sobriety," said attorneys for the rapper at the close of his case, per the Associated Press (via HuffPost).

The rapper, who is now in his 60s, first gained fame as co-founder of '80s hip-hop group Public Enemy alongside Chuck D. Public Enemy went on to score two Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, and two Hot 100 singles with "Can't Truss It" and "Give It Up." Flavor Flav returned to the spotlight in 2003 as a reality star on "The Surreal Life" and "Strange Love" on Vh1. The shows highlighted the rapper's relationship with then girlfriend Brigiette Nielson, until the couple's breakup led the celeb to his hit series "Flavor of Love."

While Flavor Flav's time on television came to an end in 2008, the star recently resurfaced in the spotlight after posting a photo with Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian — helping to confirm Davidson and Kardashian's relationship.