The Real Reason Bobby Flay Is Rooting Against Michael Symon

After rumors that celebrity chef Bobby Flay would be leaving the Food Network, fans took a giant sigh of relief when the network and the "Iron Chef America" star agreed to a new three-year contract. "I'm thrilled to extend my relationship with Food Network and Discovery," Flay said in a statement obtained by People. He also announced "some incredibly exciting new shows" coming down the pipeline, promising "to take food and cooking to places we've never imagined before."

One of Flay's new shows is set to premiere tonight. And as it turns out, the show may be quite familiar to Flay fans. After hosting nine seasons of "Throwdown," Flay is handing over the reins to his best friend, Michael Symon. "I just thought that he'd be perfect to bring the role back," Flay told People.

If you've never seen "Throwdown," here's how it goes. Symon shows up at a restaurant and challenges the chef to a head-to-head battle making that chef's signature dish. But there's a catch: Symon doesn't know what he's making until he shows up, and the chef has no idea Symon is coming. Although Symon and Flay may be close friends, Flay told People that he is "rooting against" Symon.