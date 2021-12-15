Inside My Unorthodox Life Star Julia Haart's Split From Husband Silvio

Another couple in "My Unorthodox Life" has called it quits. Just weeks after Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein announced that they are parting ways, Entertainment Tonight reported on December 14 Julia Haart and her husband, Silvio Scaglia Haart, are splitting. They were together for two years.

Julia and Silvio married in 2019 and both star in the Netflix series, which revolves around the trials and tribulations of Julia and her family after she left her extremely Orthodox Jewish community. Per Entertainment Tonight, the former lovebirds met at work when they were working for the luxury fashion company La Perla. Silvio was previously married to a woman named Monica, with whom he shares three kids.

Julia once said that her relationship with Silvio is nothing like her previous marriage. Due to her religion, she got married at 19 via an arranged setup. She was previously married to Yosef Hendler, with whom she shares four children. "Before, marriage was a prison," Julia told Oprah Daily. "Now I realize that you can be married, you can love someone, and you can still have your own freedom and individuality, and I think that's beautiful." So is there hope for a reconciliation?