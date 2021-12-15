Inside My Unorthodox Life Star Julia Haart's Split From Husband Silvio
Another couple in "My Unorthodox Life" has called it quits. Just weeks after Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein announced that they are parting ways, Entertainment Tonight reported on December 14 Julia Haart and her husband, Silvio Scaglia Haart, are splitting. They were together for two years.
Julia and Silvio married in 2019 and both star in the Netflix series, which revolves around the trials and tribulations of Julia and her family after she left her extremely Orthodox Jewish community. Per Entertainment Tonight, the former lovebirds met at work when they were working for the luxury fashion company La Perla. Silvio was previously married to a woman named Monica, with whom he shares three kids.
Julia once said that her relationship with Silvio is nothing like her previous marriage. Due to her religion, she got married at 19 via an arranged setup. She was previously married to Yosef Hendler, with whom she shares four children. "Before, marriage was a prison," Julia told Oprah Daily. "Now I realize that you can be married, you can love someone, and you can still have your own freedom and individuality, and I think that's beautiful." So is there hope for a reconciliation?
Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia Haart appear friendly
Although an insider has revealed that Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia Haart are over, the couple has not yet issued a statement as to where they stand. Page Six reports that details of their split may be one of the central plotlines in the second season of "My Unorthodox Life," but one look at Julia's Instagram may suggest they're on good terms.
On December 12, Julia posted an Instagram photo of herself sharing a meal with Silvio, while on December 15, Silvio shared the news that Naomi Campbell has signed on to Women Management, a modeling agency under Elite World Group, which he owns and Julia is a CEO of. "So proud of @juliahaart and of @eliteworldgroup !!! "Thank you my loveee," Julia wrote in the comments.It's also worth noting that another source told Entertainment Tonight that "Julia and Silvio are currently living together and love each other."
We may not get to the bottom of this until the couple speaks up (or until "My Unorthodox Life" Season 2 debuts), but at least not all hope is lost.