Friend Opens Up About How Harry And Meghan Are Really Doing As Family Of Four

Aside from their vaccine equality activism and occasional TV appearances, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have managed to keep a relatively low profile while at home in Montecito, California with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. For instance, the public is yet to see a photo of Lilibet, who was born in June. But then again, it seems like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to keep it that way, as they've been adjusting to their new lives as a family four on their "own terms," according to People.

As many royal fans remember, critics were up in arms when Harry and Meghan refused to pose with their newborn son Archie on the steps of the hospital back when he was born in May 2019, similarly to how Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other royals have done so in the past. Instead, they opted to wait a few days until Meghan felt ready and rested enough to introduce their son Archie to the world, with only selected media outlets invited to their baby reveal, per CNN.

Fast-forward more than two years later, it seems like Harry and Meghan have "struck a rhythm," when it comes to their very non-royal family life, according to a close friend.