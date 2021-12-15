Friend Opens Up About How Harry And Meghan Are Really Doing As Family Of Four
Aside from their vaccine equality activism and occasional TV appearances, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have managed to keep a relatively low profile while at home in Montecito, California with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. For instance, the public is yet to see a photo of Lilibet, who was born in June. But then again, it seems like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to keep it that way, as they've been adjusting to their new lives as a family four on their "own terms," according to People.
As many royal fans remember, critics were up in arms when Harry and Meghan refused to pose with their newborn son Archie on the steps of the hospital back when he was born in May 2019, similarly to how Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other royals have done so in the past. Instead, they opted to wait a few days until Meghan felt ready and rested enough to introduce their son Archie to the world, with only selected media outlets invited to their baby reveal, per CNN.
Fast-forward more than two years later, it seems like Harry and Meghan have "struck a rhythm," when it comes to their very non-royal family life, according to a close friend.
Harry and Meghan's new life is full of laughs
When it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life as a family of four, there's a lot of laughter, friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin, who worked with the Sussexes on their most recent trip to New York City for a gala at the Intrepid Museum, confirmed. Daniel told People on December 15 that Harry and Meghan couldn't be happier with their life in California as they try to find that work and life balance, a feeling that so many parents know too well. "Harry jokes around a lot, and Meghan is really funny. It was nice to have those belly laughs again!"
Martin added, "They are loving life as a family of four. They've struck a rhythm as a foursome. It's about finding that work-life balance now, which ties into Meghan lobbying for parental paid leave. They're experiencing it themselves. They know it affects everyone in the family." Speaking of, Meghan said in an October op-ed advocating for the cause, "Paid leave should be a national right, rather than a patchwork option."
So when Meghan and Harry aren't engaging in activism, they're enjoying their sweet unit of four. In other words, Harry and Meghan put their family first, royals or not.