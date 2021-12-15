What Does Sarah Ferguson Really Think And Harry And Meghan?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world when the announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move out of the UK. As they've transitioned into their new lives in California, the two have seemingly left the royal family behind for good. And while Harry is said to talk to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, according to Express, his relationships with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, are still thought to be strained. Harry traveled back to the UK twice in 2021, once in April for Prince Philip's funeral and again in June for the Princess Diana statue unveiling, but Meghan has not made a trip across the pond since she and Harry moved away.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been determined to live life on their own terms, and to raise their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, out of the spotlight — and that's exactly what they have done. That said, Harry and Meghan have made a few appearances together at various events, but they don't seem to be in any kind of rush to travel to the UK as a family to visit with Harry's side, according to Us Weekly. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Harry and Meghan have received a fair share of scrutiny for their decision to step away from royal life, but there's one person who seems to be in complete support of them, and that's Harry's aunt, Sarah Ferguson.
Sarah Ferguson just wants Prince Harry to be happy
It's unclear how close Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to Sarah Ferguson these days, but the Duchess of York seems to be very content with the couple's decision to move out of the UK — and she hasn't been shy about speaking out about it. "The most important thing—and I know Diana, if she were here, would say that—is they are happy. And she makes him happy. And I love to see that little boy that cried at the funeral to have happiness now," Sarah said, according to People magazine.
Back in July, Sarah has a similar reaction when talking about Harry and Meghan during an interview with "Good Morning America." "I personally would never be able to judge another, so I just am not like that. I wish Harry and Meghan so much happiness and I know that Diana would be so proud of her sons and their wives," she said. It's clear that Harry has a strong ally in his aunt, and she seems to have nothing but love for him and Meghan.