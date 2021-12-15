What Does Sarah Ferguson Really Think And Harry And Meghan?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world when the announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move out of the UK. As they've transitioned into their new lives in California, the two have seemingly left the royal family behind for good. And while Harry is said to talk to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, according to Express, his relationships with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, are still thought to be strained. Harry traveled back to the UK twice in 2021, once in April for Prince Philip's funeral and again in June for the Princess Diana statue unveiling, but Meghan has not made a trip across the pond since she and Harry moved away.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been determined to live life on their own terms, and to raise their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, out of the spotlight — and that's exactly what they have done. That said, Harry and Meghan have made a few appearances together at various events, but they don't seem to be in any kind of rush to travel to the UK as a family to visit with Harry's side, according to Us Weekly. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Harry and Meghan have received a fair share of scrutiny for their decision to step away from royal life, but there's one person who seems to be in complete support of them, and that's Harry's aunt, Sarah Ferguson.