How Is Prince Charles Feeling As Prince Harry's Memoir Draws Near?
Prince Harry and Prince Charles are reportedly on speaking terms again. After the red-haired prince claimed that his father had "stopped taking" his calls, per the Daily Mail, it seemed as if father-and-son had a rocky road ahead of them. This was apparently confirmed when Gayle King dropped the bombshell on "CBS This Morning" that Harry had spoken to his father and brother after the Oprah Winfrey interview aired. "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation," she said. Thereafter, the first and second-in-line closed ranks and refused to speak to Harry without witnesses, per Page Six.
After Prince Philip's funeral in April, the trio reportedly cleared the air, but there were no one-on-one discussions because they felt they could no longer trust Diana's youngest son. Now, Page Six reports that Harry and Charles have started talking again. Multiple sources confirmed their communication to the outlet, although they are not on the best terms yet. One insider said, "I don't think [Harry and Charles] talked for a good while, but now the channels of communication are open." They continued, "I don't think it's all roses. It's not like they are sitting down for a heart-to-heart on the phone once a week."
Of course, royal fans welcome the news because Prince Charles still has not met his new granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. However, could Prince Harry's upcoming memoir ruin the progress they've made?
Prince Charles reportedly isn't amped to ring in 2022
Prince Charles has not had the easiest 2021. Not only did his son, Prince Harry, repeatedly put him on blast for cutting him off financially and his questionable parenting skills, but he also lost his own father, Prince Philip. While his personal life was in shambles, his public image also took a knock when the CEO of his charity, resigned amid scandal, per the BBC.
No wonder Charles is reportedly "dreading" Harry's upcoming book, which is set for a 2022 release. Richard Kay, a royal expert, told Express in December, "I think the difficulty for Prince Charles, every time now Harry opens his mouth, he's seen to chip away at his father's credibility." He added, "They have on the horizon the prospect of Harry's autobiography or memoir – we don't know what's going to be in it."
After all, Harry wrote on his Archewell Foundation website that his book would be "a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful." And since he's authoring "not as the prince" he "was born but as the man" he has "become," Kay points out that "... this must be undermining their relationship." After all, Queen Elizabeth herself pointed out that "recollections may vary" when it comes to history and the truth.