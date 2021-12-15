How Is Prince Charles Feeling As Prince Harry's Memoir Draws Near?

Prince Harry and Prince Charles are reportedly on speaking terms again. After the red-haired prince claimed that his father had "stopped taking" his calls, per the Daily Mail, it seemed as if father-and-son had a rocky road ahead of them. This was apparently confirmed when Gayle King dropped the bombshell on "CBS This Morning" that Harry had spoken to his father and brother after the Oprah Winfrey interview aired. "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation," she said. Thereafter, the first and second-in-line closed ranks and refused to speak to Harry without witnesses, per Page Six.

After Prince Philip's funeral in April, the trio reportedly cleared the air, but there were no one-on-one discussions because they felt they could no longer trust Diana's youngest son. Now, Page Six reports that Harry and Charles have started talking again. Multiple sources confirmed their communication to the outlet, although they are not on the best terms yet. One insider said, "I don't think [Harry and Charles] talked for a good while, but now the channels of communication are open." They continued, "I don't think it's all roses. It's not like they are sitting down for a heart-to-heart on the phone once a week."

Of course, royal fans welcome the news because Prince Charles still has not met his new granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. However, could Prince Harry's upcoming memoir ruin the progress they've made?