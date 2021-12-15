Zendaya Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Jamie Foxx's On Set Behavior

The long-awaited "Spider-Man: No Way Home" hits theaters on December 17, and to say we're excited is an understatement! An amalgamation of two decades of work will soon pay off as the three Spidey universes collide in the upcoming film. With Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Thomas Haden Church all returning from the Tobey Maguire-era universe — alongside Jamie Foxx from Andrew Garfield's era — the film will undoubtedly mark a defining moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In filming the movie, we'd imagine there to be a ton of on-set shenanigans, especially with such a talented cast. Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the relatively-straightforward Doctor Strange, was lauded by his fellow co-stars for his easygoing nature — as well his silly antics behind the scenes. Zendaya, who reprises her role as MJ in the upcoming film, opined about working with the British star, gushing (via ScreenRant), "Benedict is so lovely," while adding, "I actually have a picture of him skateboarding around set between setups"

But wait, the action didn't stop there. In a new interview, Zendaya revealed one interesting anecdote about Foxx — and it's every bit as goofy as you'd imagine!