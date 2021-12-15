Zendaya Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Jamie Foxx's On Set Behavior
The long-awaited "Spider-Man: No Way Home" hits theaters on December 17, and to say we're excited is an understatement! An amalgamation of two decades of work will soon pay off as the three Spidey universes collide in the upcoming film. With Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Thomas Haden Church all returning from the Tobey Maguire-era universe — alongside Jamie Foxx from Andrew Garfield's era — the film will undoubtedly mark a defining moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
In filming the movie, we'd imagine there to be a ton of on-set shenanigans, especially with such a talented cast. Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the relatively-straightforward Doctor Strange, was lauded by his fellow co-stars for his easygoing nature — as well his silly antics behind the scenes. Zendaya, who reprises her role as MJ in the upcoming film, opined about working with the British star, gushing (via ScreenRant), "Benedict is so lovely," while adding, "I actually have a picture of him skateboarding around set between setups"
But wait, the action didn't stop there. In a new interview, Zendaya revealed one interesting anecdote about Foxx — and it's every bit as goofy as you'd imagine!
Zendaya recalls Jamie Foxx having a dance party on set — but she wasn't invited
In a new interview with Serieously, real-life couple Tom Holland and Zendaya discussed their favorite moments on the set of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." In the video, Holland stated that Foxx is "one of my favorite people I've ever worked with."
Zendaya then chimed in about "the dance party" on set. "[Foxx] would bring music and then the lighting department would play lights as well," she noted about her co-star's intricate setup. "I was going to set every day," Zendaya explained, before a producer told her, "Hey, just don't come for a couple of days because [director Jon Watts is] a little bit behind, we don't want any distractions."
Come to find out, that wasn't actually the case, as Zendaya found out when she peeked in one day. "I walk in — the producers, the actors... Jamie has started a party," Zendaya discovered. "Everybody's dancing to Rihanna ... And I said, 'So I wasn't allowed to come to work because there was a distraction?" she joked. "'And then I come in and everybody's having a dance party? And I wasn't invited?'" Zendaya was not alone in her struggle, however. Holland added, "I wasn't even invited, and I was Spider-Man in the 'Spider-Man' movie!"
The revelation of Foxx's dance party comes just days after Holland and Zendaya revealed another headline-worthy moment on-set — one in which Holland accidentally farted on his girlfriend. "It's tough, the suit's tight. The harness squeezes it out," he explained on SiriusXM. Zendaya joked, "It was very obvious. I felt the rattle."