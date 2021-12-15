Is This How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck's Comments On Their Marriage?
When Ben Affleck spoke to Howard Stern on Sirius XM on December 14, he said that he felt "trapped" in his marriage to Jennifer Garner and that if they hadn't broken up, he "probably" would still be drinking. Affleck continued, "I was like 'I can't leave 'cause of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."
Social media was ablaze with reactions to the interview. One person wrote on Twitter, "What a piece of s**t @BenAffleck is, who knew. Instead of taking personal responsibility, applauding his wife for standing by him and trying help him, while taking care of their children and giving up a career – he blames her for his weaknesses & shortcomings." Multiple users echoed those sentiments, with one adding, "What a despicable interview by @BenAffleck. Disrespectful. Not only does he not take responsibility for his actions he blames his ex. wow!"
Garner, however, may not care about the comments as much as people think...
Jennifer Garner took a seemingly unperturbed stroll with her children
After Ben Affleck's comments made their way around the internet, Jennifer Garner was pictured taking a walk with her children, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Garner seemed happy as she smiled and engaged in conversation with her kids, per Daily Mail. However, sources told the outlet that behind the scenes, Garner is not happy with her ex's statements and felt as if they were a "slap in the face."
This isn't the first time the subject of their marriage has come up in the press. In March 2016, Garner told Vanity Fair that the relationship was behind her. At the time, she said, "I definitely put a lot of time towards my marriage that I will now have for myself. I don't know how I will use that." She continued by referencing Affleck's giant back tattoo of a phoenix rising from the ashes, but said she "refuse[s] to be the ashes."