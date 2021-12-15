Is This How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck's Comments On Their Marriage?

When Ben Affleck spoke to Howard Stern on Sirius XM on December 14, he said that he felt "trapped" in his marriage to Jennifer Garner and that if they hadn't broken up, he "probably" would still be drinking. Affleck continued, "I was like 'I can't leave 'cause of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

Social media was ablaze with reactions to the interview. One person wrote on Twitter, "What a piece of s**t @BenAffleck is, who knew. Instead of taking personal responsibility, applauding his wife for standing by him and trying help him, while taking care of their children and giving up a career – he blames her for his weaknesses & shortcomings." Multiple users echoed those sentiments, with one adding, "What a despicable interview by @BenAffleck. Disrespectful. Not only does he not take responsibility for his actions he blames his ex. wow!"

Garner, however, may not care about the comments as much as people think...