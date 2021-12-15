How Is Jennifer Garner's Relationship With John Miller?

Ben Affleck famously rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez after his 10-year marriage to Jennifer Garner ended. Meanwhile, Garner took a more understated approach to her post-divorce love life, and started dating businessman John Miller in 2018, per Us Weekly. The couple was in no rush to hit the altar, as they both have children from their previous marriages. "What's wonderful is they're taking their time and they are just enjoying each other's company. Her priority is her children, that's it," Garner's friend, and former "Alias" co-star, Victor Garber told Us Weekly in 2019.

Unfortunately, Garner and Miller decided to split in August 2020, after the CaliGroup CEO pushed for marriage. "He was ready for marriage and she just couldn't commit," a source told Us Weekly at the time. A few months later, the "13 Going on 30" star discussed the added pressures of seeing your love life played out in the press adds to a relationship. "You're always kind of chasing peace, and because it's already been in print it feels like it's a done deal already, whatever it is," Garner said on "Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan" in October 2020. "And then it's immediately, 'Trouble in paradise.' And it becomes almost a self-fulfilling prophecy," she added.

The couple was able to patch things up, and Garner and Miller were officially back together in May, per Page Six. Garner has handled her new romance different than ex-husband Affleck (and his relationship with Lopez), as the duo have maintained a low profile. Of course, this has left fans curious about their official status today.