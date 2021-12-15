Tim McGraw Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Faith Hill's On-Set Behavior

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have one of the music industry's most successful love stories. The two country singers began their romance over two decades ago when Hill joined McGraw on tour in 1996. McGraw recalled proposing to Hill in a sweet but unusual way back when he popped the question in a dressing room ahead of a performance. "When I came back offstage, [I saw] a Sharpie with lipstick kisses all over it, saying, 'Yes! I'm gonna be your wife,'" he said, per Us Weekly.

McGraw and Hill have since celebrated a major milestone, their 25th wedding anniversary. "25 years later and it's still the best day of my life," the singer wrote to his wife on Twitter. "Thanks for going on this journey with me." Though the date marked a special occasion for the couple, McGraw and Hill spent their anniversary working on set of the upcoming Paramount+ series "1883." The new show will follow McGraw and Hill's characters as the ancestors of the Dutton family on Paramount's hit series "Yellowstone."

While the stars have appeared solo in film projects before, such as "Friday Night Lights" and "The Stepford Wives," "1883" is the first time McGraw and Hill have come together on-screen in a series, according to Today. And now, McGraw just opened up about what his superstar wife is really like on set.