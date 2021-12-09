How Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Keep Their Marriage So Strong

When Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's youngest child, Audrey, moved out of their Nashville home, they knew it was time for a change. The country music legends took stock of their careers and decided to try their hand at television. Hill and McGraw are set to star in "1883," a prequel series to "Yellowstone." "1883" chronicles the rise of the Dutton family, who become wealthy ranchers in "Yellowstone," as they travel across the west in search of a better life in Montana. The series, which premieres later this December, also stars Sam Elliot, Billy Bob Thorton, and Isabel May, per Deadline.

For Hill, who was a less experienced actor then McGraw, those first days on set were nerve-racking, especially when filming more intimate scenes. "It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People. "I obviously feel comfortable with my husband, but this is different. For intimate scenes, I feel like that belongs to us."

In "1883," McGraw and Hill play husband and wife. To make their on-screen marriage work, the duo tapped into the secrets that have kept their real-life marriage going for all these years.