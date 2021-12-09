How Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Keep Their Marriage So Strong
When Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's youngest child, Audrey, moved out of their Nashville home, they knew it was time for a change. The country music legends took stock of their careers and decided to try their hand at television. Hill and McGraw are set to star in "1883," a prequel series to "Yellowstone." "1883" chronicles the rise of the Dutton family, who become wealthy ranchers in "Yellowstone," as they travel across the west in search of a better life in Montana. The series, which premieres later this December, also stars Sam Elliot, Billy Bob Thorton, and Isabel May, per Deadline.
For Hill, who was a less experienced actor then McGraw, those first days on set were nerve-racking, especially when filming more intimate scenes. "It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People. "I obviously feel comfortable with my husband, but this is different. For intimate scenes, I feel like that belongs to us."
In "1883," McGraw and Hill play husband and wife. To make their on-screen marriage work, the duo tapped into the secrets that have kept their real-life marriage going for all these years.
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw keep things fresh
When Tim McGraw proposed to her in a backstage dressing room in 1996, Faith Hill never imagined they'd spend her 25 wedding anniversary filming physically difficult scenes on the set of a period drama, per Us Weekly. "I was hauling a** in a carriage through a river," Hill jokingly told People. "That was our big celebration!"
So, what's the secret to 25 years of marriage and on-screen chemistry? In terms of onset fireworks, McGraw and Hill make it a point not to work on their scenes together before they film. "It's important that we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife," Hill explained. As for their rock-solid marriage, Hill and McGraw keep things fresh. Working on a show together? Totally new experience. "I've never had so much fun in my life," McGraw told the outlet.
We should probably mention that some of the tougher scenes apparently helped them work out their own issues, too. "We had this scene where she has to slap me. I was expecting a finger slap but it was a paw to the jaw. There was 25 years of pent-up aggression going on!" McGraw said. "When you see it on screen, you realize it was a genuine hit." Whatever works!