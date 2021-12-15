Hugh Jackman Proves His Marriage Is Stronger Than Ever

Hugh Jackman is widely recognized as one of the nicest actors in Hollywood, but he's also a wonderful husband to wife Deborra-Lee Furness. The couple has been married for 25 years after meeting on the set of Australian TV show "Correlli" in 1995, according to Glamour. In 2018, Jackman recalled on Today about how he knew his wife was the one. "I knew two weeks into meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives," he said on the morning show. "In the end, what do you want from your life partner? You want to be fully seen and you want to be able to fully see them for exactly who (they) really are. And Deb and I had that from the beginning."

In April, Jackman celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary with Furness on Instagram, and posted about what she meant to him. "Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing," he wrote. "From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years – our love has only grown deeper." He added, "The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater ... We've only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!"

Now, as he steps into his 26th year with his wife in the upcoming year, Jackman proved his marriage is stronger than ever with a new social media post.