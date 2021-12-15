Hugh Jackman Proves His Marriage Is Stronger Than Ever
Hugh Jackman is widely recognized as one of the nicest actors in Hollywood, but he's also a wonderful husband to wife Deborra-Lee Furness. The couple has been married for 25 years after meeting on the set of Australian TV show "Correlli" in 1995, according to Glamour. In 2018, Jackman recalled on Today about how he knew his wife was the one. "I knew two weeks into meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives," he said on the morning show. "In the end, what do you want from your life partner? You want to be fully seen and you want to be able to fully see them for exactly who (they) really are. And Deb and I had that from the beginning."
In April, Jackman celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary with Furness on Instagram, and posted about what she meant to him. "Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing," he wrote. "From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years – our love has only grown deeper." He added, "The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater ... We've only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!"
Now, as he steps into his 26th year with his wife in the upcoming year, Jackman proved his marriage is stronger than ever with a new social media post.
Hugh Jackman and wife do warm-ups together before his shows
Ahead of his big return to Broadway, Hugh Jackman has shared the unique way he prepares for his shows — and it involves his wife. In a sweet video posted on his Instagram page on December 14, Jackman dances with Deborra-Lee Furness in front of a decorated Christmas tree. "Before I leave for rehearsals, I do a warm up with Debs," Jackman captioned the video of him and his wife dancing to a mashup of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and Soulja Boy's "Crank That."
The cheerful video comes after Jackman was announced that he'd return to Broadway after seven years. Jackman is set to star as Harold Hill in "The Music Man" — a role that his father, who died in September, saw him act in as a teenager. Earlier this month, Jackman took to Instagram to express his excitement about taking on the role, while mentioning that it was "emotional" for him. "I'm thinking of my dad because of everything I've done in my career, I'm sure this would have been his favorite," Jackman said of his starring role in the show on Instagram. "He saw me do it in high school in 1984. Dad, I promise you this one's going to be better."
With his wife by his side, Jackman will no doubt make his dad proud when he officially takes the stage in February, per New York Theatre Guide.