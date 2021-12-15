Ryan Seacrest Confirms What We All Suspected About His Health Scare
Ryan Seacrest is known as one of the busiest stars in Hollywood, and his $450 million net worth proves it. But how is his jam-packed schedule impacting his health?
The star co-hosts the morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in New York City each morning, then heads back to Los Angeles to host "American Idol," which he has led for 18 seasons. If that weren't enough, Seacrest continues to host his own West Coast radio show, executive produce shows like "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," host the festivities on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" celebration, and plenty more. "When the alarm goes off I'm not allowed to hit snooze because it's down to the minute," Seacrest told Business Insider in 2017. "And I ... I thrive off of that. I think I'm having more fun when I'm busier."
Unfortunately for Seacrest, his tight schedule came head-to-head with his health in 2020, when fans noticed the celeb's eye droop and his speech slur while hosting "American Idol." As the internet grew with concern Seacrest had a stroke, his rep denied the rumors, telling People, "Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night." Reps for the star instead blamed the behavior on the adjustment to working from home. "Between 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' 'American Idol,' 'On Air with Ryan Seacrest,' and the 'Disney Family Singalong' specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he's in need of rest."
Now, Seacrest is speaking up for himself and opening up about the truth regarding his health.
Ryan Seacrest couldn't accept that he needed to 'slow down'
While Ryan Seacrest has still not confirmed whether his health scare on air of "American Idol" in 2020 was a stroke, the star did open up to the Wall Street Journal about the state of his health and the underlying cause.
"To say no to things is difficult," admitted the celeb. "You want to say yes. When I say no to something, I feel guilt in terms of an obligation." Seacrest hardly ever says no to a hosting gig, jumping coast to coast and putting off family life for work. "It's personal. But I definitely knew that I needed to slow down... I just had burnt myself out," Seacrest revealed, looking back at his health scare. "I was absolutely beat and fatigued and just wasn't letting myself accept that. Now I do."
The TV personality continued, telling the outlet a doctor ordered him to "do less" and slow down. "I start thinking about blocking off certain times in my month or year or week to focus on my personal life," Seacrest said. "I do want to have kids. But I haven't even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age. I think in the last year, it's become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that ... I want to be available and present."
The 46-year-old is rumored to be dating 23-year-old model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. The star is reportedly keeping his new relationship "private" after his split with girlfriend of eight years, Shayna Taylor, per Us Weekly.