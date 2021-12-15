Ryan Seacrest Confirms What We All Suspected About His Health Scare

Ryan Seacrest is known as one of the busiest stars in Hollywood, and his $450 million net worth proves it. But how is his jam-packed schedule impacting his health?

The star co-hosts the morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in New York City each morning, then heads back to Los Angeles to host "American Idol," which he has led for 18 seasons. If that weren't enough, Seacrest continues to host his own West Coast radio show, executive produce shows like "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," host the festivities on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" celebration, and plenty more. "When the alarm goes off I'm not allowed to hit snooze because it's down to the minute," Seacrest told Business Insider in 2017. "And I ... I thrive off of that. I think I'm having more fun when I'm busier."

Unfortunately for Seacrest, his tight schedule came head-to-head with his health in 2020, when fans noticed the celeb's eye droop and his speech slur while hosting "American Idol." As the internet grew with concern Seacrest had a stroke, his rep denied the rumors, telling People, "Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night." Reps for the star instead blamed the behavior on the adjustment to working from home. "Between 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' 'American Idol,' 'On Air with Ryan Seacrest,' and the 'Disney Family Singalong' specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he's in need of rest."

Now, Seacrest is speaking up for himself and opening up about the truth regarding his health.