WNBA Star Reveals She Is Married And Expecting Baby All At The Same Time

WNBA star Candace Parker shared a couple of massive surprises in a December 14 Instagram post. Fans of the Chicago Sky champion know she's a superstar both on and off the court — and now we know she is quite good at keeping secrets, too. She just revealed she is both married and about to become a mother again, and the news sparked a massive response.

Life has clearly been busy for the Chicago native, who helped her team win their first WNBA title in October. This happened during her first season with the Chicago Sky after playing for the Los Angeles Sparks for 13 years, noted WNBA. Off the court, she's mom to daughter Lailaa Nicole Williams, whom she had with her ex-husband Shelden Williams, per Hollywood Life.

After the Chicago Sky won their first franchise championship, Parker praised her daughter for her role in making it happen. During the post-game press conference, Parker said, "I owe everything I am to her, just because she's been my motivation and my reason for everything." The WNBA star added, "We've gone through this together, you know? She sacrifices her mom so that I can live my dream." Parker added she was "so over the moon at how amazing she's grown up to be," admitting, "I know I'm partial, but she's an amazing young lady."

While Parker is typically fairly quiet about her personal life outside of her daughter, it turns out there have been some major developments over the past couple of years.