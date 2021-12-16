Lauren Bushnell Reveals Major Update On Son's Health

Lauren Bushnell, also known by her married name of Lauren Lane, just gave fans a big update on the health of her son. Lauren welcomed Dutton Walker Lane in June with her husband, county singer Chris Lane, and sadly has seen some ups and downs when it comes to her baby's health since.

In July, "The Bachelor" alum shared via Instagram Stories that she and Chris had to take Dutton to the emergency room after thinking he'd developed an ear infection, but found out it could have been more serious. "14 hours later we are home and resting but basically he has a common virus (basically a cold) and ear infection but with baby so small and under 28 days old they worry about meningitis and do a full work up/spinal tap," Lauren explained (via Daily Mail), confirming the little guy was on medication.

The couple have also shared another scare they had with their son, with Lauren telling People during a joint interview in June that he was born with "a little bit of a conehead," which she described as being "normal."

"I had a little different view than Lauren did because I could see his head coming out the whole time... The first thing I thought was, 'Oh my gosh, why is his head shaped like that?!'" Chris added.

Now though, Lauren is giving fans an update on her little boy's health and how a change in his head shape is being monitored.