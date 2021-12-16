Lauren Bushnell Reveals Major Update On Son's Health
Lauren Bushnell, also known by her married name of Lauren Lane, just gave fans a big update on the health of her son. Lauren welcomed Dutton Walker Lane in June with her husband, county singer Chris Lane, and sadly has seen some ups and downs when it comes to her baby's health since.
In July, "The Bachelor" alum shared via Instagram Stories that she and Chris had to take Dutton to the emergency room after thinking he'd developed an ear infection, but found out it could have been more serious. "14 hours later we are home and resting but basically he has a common virus (basically a cold) and ear infection but with baby so small and under 28 days old they worry about meningitis and do a full work up/spinal tap," Lauren explained (via Daily Mail), confirming the little guy was on medication.
The couple have also shared another scare they had with their son, with Lauren telling People during a joint interview in June that he was born with "a little bit of a conehead," which she described as being "normal."
"I had a little different view than Lauren did because I could see his head coming out the whole time... The first thing I thought was, 'Oh my gosh, why is his head shaped like that?!'" Chris added.
Now though, Lauren is giving fans an update on her little boy's health and how a change in his head shape is being monitored.
Lauren Bushnell's baby son is a 'candidate for a helmet'
Lauren Bushnell, aka Lauren Lane, took to Instagram Stories on December 15 to share an update on Dutton, revealing she'd been taking him to physical therapy for two months after his head began flattening. Lauren confirmed it had "corrected a little" as he's been sleeping on his side more, but also shared that he was still a "candidate for a helmet."
The good news is that the little guy is set to have his head measured again in early 2022 and Lauren revealed that if he continues to make good progress, she won't have him wear a helmet.
Both Lauren and her husband, Chris Lane, have been pretty open with fans about all the ups and downs of parenthood in the first few months since welcoming their first child, including sharing how things changed in their relationship after becoming parents. "I don't know if it's been, like, a strain, but there [have] definitely been times where I've had to apologize or he's had to apologize," the reality star told Us Weekly in October, adding they'd been "sleep-deprived, stressed and anxious," which caused them to "use a certain tone of voice that [they] normally wouldn't" with one another.
But, thankfully, it sounds like the two have been a great support system for each other. Lauren shared she felt more anxious following Dutton's birth but has been able to "lean on Chris and lean on the support system" she has.