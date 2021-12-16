Ben Affleck Confirms What We All Suspected About George Clooney

Is there any movie star more movie star-like than George Clooney? Well, maybe Ben Affleck. The two mega A-list stars both have dashing good looks, charisma for days, and the honor of having been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive at least once. In a red carpet interview with People's Adrianna Costa at the premiere of "The Tender Bar," Affleck addressed the similarities between himself and Clooney — and confirmed something we'd all long suspected.

"The Tender Bar" film which follows the patrons of a local Long Island bar, is actually one of the few times Affleck and Clooney have ever worked together. The movie stars Affleck as the bartender Uncle Charlie and is directed by Clooney. Despite their long friendship, they've still never shared the screen together, via ET. But Affleck is still coming through with some fun facts about his friend and part-time boss, as well as some spicy takes on their (joke) rivalry.