What Does Prince William Bring Kate Middleton After The Kids Go To Bed?
Being a parent of three kids is a tough job, even if you're Prince William and Kate Middleton. While they have to deal with being the youngest faces of the royal family, along with all of the duties that come along with it, the young couple tries to keep things as normal as possible, according to a friend close to the family who recently Kate and Will's very relatable nighttime routine.
It has not been an easy year for the couple, as they've been embroiled in a family feud with William's brother Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. Harry and Meghan famously stepped back from their royal duties in January 2020 and moved to California, where they are raising their two kids, participating in charity work, and most notably, making the rounds and speaking out about the alleged mistreatment of Meghan by the royal family. William and Harry are reportedly working on their relationship after an explosive interview the younger brother and Meghan gave with Oprah Winfrey back in March. In the meantime, William and Kate try to keep things simple at home as their family issues play out in the press. And this one bedtime ritual must really help them relax at the end of the day, despite the ongoing drama.
William brings Kate her favorite drink every night
According to a source close to the couple, Kate Middleton and Prince William try as much as they can to live a "normal" life. Despite all of their royal duties, the insider told People that the couple is very hands on with their kids' lives, having breakfast with them, keeping up with their school schedules, and making sure that they get to go on bike rides and play on the beach or park, just like any other kid. With the help of Maria Turrion Borrallo, the kids' nanny, the source says that "Kate runs things at home with the kids and the schedules" and likes to be involved in every part of their day. Basically, Kate is just like any other mom.
Staying that busy means needing to unwind at the day — and for Kate, that comes in the form of a gin and tonic that William mixes and brings to her once the kids are tucked in for the night. The insider told the outlet, "They look out for each other, but in different ways." While Kate sips on her G&T, it would make sense that William opens up a beer or a cider, his preferred spirits, according to Hello! magazine. Sounds like a nice, and pretty regular, way to end a long day of royal duties and taking care of three kids at the same time.