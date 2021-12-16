What Does Prince William Bring Kate Middleton After The Kids Go To Bed?

Being a parent of three kids is a tough job, even if you're Prince William and Kate Middleton. While they have to deal with being the youngest faces of the royal family, along with all of the duties that come along with it, the young couple tries to keep things as normal as possible, according to a friend close to the family who recently Kate and Will's very relatable nighttime routine.

It has not been an easy year for the couple, as they've been embroiled in a family feud with William's brother Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. Harry and Meghan famously stepped back from their royal duties in January 2020 and moved to California, where they are raising their two kids, participating in charity work, and most notably, making the rounds and speaking out about the alleged mistreatment of Meghan by the royal family. William and Harry are reportedly working on their relationship after an explosive interview the younger brother and Meghan gave with Oprah Winfrey back in March. In the meantime, William and Kate try to keep things simple at home as their family issues play out in the press. And this one bedtime ritual must really help them relax at the end of the day, despite the ongoing drama.