Joy Reid Rips Van Jones For Complimenting Donald Trump
When it was announced that Donald Trump had won the presidency back in 2016, Van Jones had a hard time fighting back tears, and they weren't the good kind. "I'm hearing about a nightmare. It's hard to be a parent tonight for a lot of us. You tell your kids, 'Don't be a bully.' You tell your kids, 'Don't be a bigot.' You tell your kids, 'Do your homework and be prepared.' And then you have this outcome, and you have people putting children to bed tonight, and they're afraid of breakfast. They're afraid of, 'How do I explain this to my children?'" he said on CNN about Trump's victory.
However, Jones has also credited Trump for helping underprivileged communities, according to the New York Post, and for his work on criminal justice reform, as detailed by The Washington Post. Jones' comments have even made the hosts of "The View" call him a "political opportunist" who is trying to tread water in the middle, rather than pick and choose a side to stay on.
Well, it seems like there are some people who simply can't get over Jones' supposed praise of the former president, including MSNBC personality Joy Reid, who seemingly dragged Jones for more comments he made about Trump back in 2017.
Joy Reid is not about to forgive and forget
It seems like Joy Reid is someone who doesn't forgive and forget comments from the past very easily. On December 14, she took time out during a segment of "The ReidOut" to put Van Jones on blast for praising former president Donald Trump for his first address to Congress back in 2017, according to Fox News. After the president honored Navy Seal widow Carryn Owens, whose husband William Ryan Owens was killed in Yemen, Jones said, per CNN, "He became President of the United States in that moment, period. That was one of the most extraordinary moments you have ever seen in American politics."
Well, it seems like Reid still has a bone to pick with Jones, as she seemingly slammed him while also praising celebrity chef Jose Andres in the same breath. "Like the robber barons of the first Gilded Age, some of today's ultra-rich think they can just throw cash at the problem through charity," Reid opined. "Jeff Bezos spends billions on his ten-minute space tours, but in June he announced a $200 million donation to 'Today, Trump became president' chatterer Van Jones and the wonderful José Andrés for the charities of their choice." Network and anchor feuds aside, maybe Reid missed that moment when Jones wept over Biden's election victory in November 2020, per The Guardian, when he cried tears of joy — the good kind.