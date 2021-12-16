Joy Reid Rips Van Jones For Complimenting Donald Trump

When it was announced that Donald Trump had won the presidency back in 2016, Van Jones had a hard time fighting back tears, and they weren't the good kind. "I'm hearing about a nightmare. It's hard to be a parent tonight for a lot of us. You tell your kids, 'Don't be a bully.' You tell your kids, 'Don't be a bigot.' You tell your kids, 'Do your homework and be prepared.' And then you have this outcome, and you have people putting children to bed tonight, and they're afraid of breakfast. They're afraid of, 'How do I explain this to my children?'" he said on CNN about Trump's victory.

However, Jones has also credited Trump for helping underprivileged communities, according to the New York Post, and for his work on criminal justice reform, as detailed by The Washington Post. Jones' comments have even made the hosts of "The View" call him a "political opportunist" who is trying to tread water in the middle, rather than pick and choose a side to stay on.

Well, it seems like there are some people who simply can't get over Jones' supposed praise of the former president, including MSNBC personality Joy Reid, who seemingly dragged Jones for more comments he made about Trump back in 2017.