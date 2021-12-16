The Bizarre Way This 90 Day Fiance Star Makes Money
Stephanie Matto rocketed to fame after starring in Season 4 of the reality television show "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" alongside her then-girlfriend Erika Owens. After their relationship ended, the television personality joined Season 2 of "90 Day: The Single Life," which follows single cast members as they begin dating again and search for love, per IMDb.
Unfortunately, Stephanie isn't one of the most popular cast members on "90 Day: The Single Life" and many viewers have expressed their disapproval of her presence on the show, as reported by Showbiz CheatSheet. Fans seem to take issue with some of Stephanie's contradictory statements and behaviors, such as expressing that she's uncomfortable with sex in one episode and then admitting that she masturbates to baking tutorial videos in another. Since Stephanie also had an OnlyFans account where she sold sexually explicit content to her subscribers, fans simply aren't buying her innocent persona on the show.
This year, the Instagram influencer launched her own NSFW subscription site, UnFiltrd, per In Touch Weekly. Her goal was to provide subscribers with a platform where they were free to view and post explicit content after OnlyFans revealed it would no longer permit such content. Stephanie told the publication that her platform is "a lot more exclusive" and includes only "the highest quality content." Stephanie's business has since led her into an even more lucrative market where she makes money doing something most people would never even dream of doing.
Stephanie Matto has tapped into a unique niche
Stephanie Matto has discovered one of the most unique ways of making money: selling her farts in jars. The "90 Day Fiancé" star spoke with BuzzFeed earlier this month to discuss her latest business endeavor. After Stephanie created her own adult subscription site, UnFiltrd, she was able to gather insight into the various fetishes of subscribers. One of these niche markets happened to include people who enjoy sniffing farts — especially those from a female reality television star. Stephanie told the publication that she was initially drawn to the business due to its potential to make her a lot of money, but she "also thought it'd be a hilarious publicity move that would get a lot of people's attention."
Stephanie enjoys a cheat day every week where she eats foods that make her "more gassy" and allow her to fulfill multiple orders at once. Stephanie's business has proven incredibly successful and she rakes in around $45,000 a week. Anyone interested in purchasing Stephanie's farts in a jar will receive a small glass jar with a few fragrant flower petals and several spritzes of the television personality's perfume, alongside a thoughtful note.
Naturally, not everyone approves of Stephanie selling her farts. In the comments section of an Instagram video in which she shared what she eats when jarring farts, followers criticized her. One user wrote, "wow society is ruined," while another commented, "That's repulsive." Multiple users added that they were unfollowing her.