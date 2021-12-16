The Bizarre Way This 90 Day Fiance Star Makes Money

Stephanie Matto rocketed to fame after starring in Season 4 of the reality television show "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" alongside her then-girlfriend Erika Owens. After their relationship ended, the television personality joined Season 2 of "90 Day: The Single Life," which follows single cast members as they begin dating again and search for love, per IMDb.

Unfortunately, Stephanie isn't one of the most popular cast members on "90 Day: The Single Life" and many viewers have expressed their disapproval of her presence on the show, as reported by Showbiz CheatSheet. Fans seem to take issue with some of Stephanie's contradictory statements and behaviors, such as expressing that she's uncomfortable with sex in one episode and then admitting that she masturbates to baking tutorial videos in another. Since Stephanie also had an OnlyFans account where she sold sexually explicit content to her subscribers, fans simply aren't buying her innocent persona on the show.

This year, the Instagram influencer launched her own NSFW subscription site, UnFiltrd, per In Touch Weekly. Her goal was to provide subscribers with a platform where they were free to view and post explicit content after OnlyFans revealed it would no longer permit such content. Stephanie told the publication that her platform is "a lot more exclusive" and includes only "the highest quality content." Stephanie's business has since led her into an even more lucrative market where she makes money doing something most people would never even dream of doing.