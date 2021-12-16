Author Claims This Is What Ultimately Led To Meghan Markle's Bullying Allegations

Meghan Markle's time in the royal family has been mired in controversy from the start. Since tying the knot with Prince Harry in May 2018, the Duchess of Sussex has been accused of breaking royal protocol on numerous occasions. And while royal protocols are no easy standard to follow, Meghan soon became easy pickings for the tabloid media. In July 2018, just two months after her marriage to Harry, Meghan breached royal protocol by getting involved in politics — seemingly offering her stance on abortion in Ireland, per Insider.

With their actions under intense scrutiny, both Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal duties in January 2020, ultimately moving across the pond to Montecito, California. Shortly after, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex partook in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Meghan lamented on her mental health struggles and accused the royal family of "perpetuating falsehoods," according to the BBC.

Of course, it all descended into a game of "He Said, She Said," as Meghan was also accused of bullying by Kensington Palace staffers — which came to light just days before Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah. The couple's communications assistant, Jason Knauf, initially filed the complaint in October 2018, stating that Meghan "was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year," per the New York Post. Now, a royal expert is setting the record straight.