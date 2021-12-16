Priyanka Chopra Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Keanu Reeves' On-Set Behavior
Priyanka Chopra recently gushed about the key to her happy marriage to Nick Jonas in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I think just being honest and needing each other's company, obviously," Chopra shared. "Communication, having fun with each other. I think that's the most important key, is to be able to enjoy each other's company and just have a good time," the actor mused. Chopra then added, "And it doesn't feel like work."
Speaking of work, Chopra was cast as Sati in "The Matrix Resurrections." She talked to Jada Pinkett Smith on "Red Table Talk" about the upcoming movie alongside some co-stars, including Keanu Reeves. She recalled, "So, when I got the call from my agent, I remember I was in India filming something, and they were like, 'Oh, [director] Lana [Wachowski] wants to meet you tomorrow in San Francisco." However, Chopra was seemingly unperturbed by the short notice. "I drove to the airport. I was like, 'Sure!' Whatever it takes to get the opportunity to work with all of you lot..." she admitted.
During the interview, Chopra also reminisced about her introduction to the franchise (via People). "I remember when the first 'Matrix' came out so clearly. I was 16." She continued, "I remember how it shifted culture, in terms of the questions and themes it treaded upon in terms of consciousness and reality." Chopra felt that "the 'Matrix' trilogy changed cinema." She also spoke about Reeves, and what it was really like to work with him.
Priyanka Chopra was stunned by Keanu Reeves' kindness
Priyanka Chopra plays one of the lead roles in the upcoming movie, "The Matrix Resurrections." She stars alongside Keanu Reeves, one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood. The "Quantico" actor recalled how Reeves went out of his way after a particularly agonizing day on set. She told Jada Pinkett Smith while appearing on "Red Table Talk" how he motivated her.
"He came up to me and he said, 'That was a very difficult day and a lot to do, you did such a great job and you should know that,'" Reeves told Chopra. She also shared why his words affected her so much, saying, "When you have a day and you just need someone to tell you that, 'you were alright, you did it and you were good.'" Chopra concluded that Reeves "was very astute, he can read the room well and that meant a lot to me, especially as a new kid on the block in the movie." Reeves' little act of kindness encouraged Chopra that day.
Reeves, however, remains humble. In an interview with Vanity Fair, when asked about his reputation for being one of the kindest people in Hollywood, he replied, "I don't think of myself as a role model or anything like that." He continued, "If people have had any impact from however they interact with me — in terms of entertainment or in real life or on social media — I just hope it's been positive." Chopra can surely attest to that.