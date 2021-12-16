Colton Underwood's Comments Have Tayshia Adams Seeing Red

Colton Underwood is inspiring many with his Netflix docu-series "Coming Out Colton," which follows him through his personal journey of coming out as a gay man to his family, friends, and the world. The former "Bachelor" lead came out to the public in a "Good Morning America" exclusive earlier this year, which is also documented in the series.

However, not everyone in Bachelor Nation is happy with Colton. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the former NFL player said Chris Harrison was the only person from Bachelor Nation that contacted him after the news broke. "I will say this [since] Chris was about the only one from the franchise who really reached out and sort of let me know that he was there for me, [asking] if there's anything he can do." Ben Higgins, former lead of "The Bachelor" Season 20, rebuked this idea on his podcast "Almost Famous," saying Colton's claim was false. "I know of multiple people that did, including myself, including friends of mine that reached out to him. I don't know why he's saying that. I just don't get it," the "Alone in Plain Sight" author said. Nick Viall, star of "The Bachelor" Season 21, also said on his podcast "The Viall Files" that he texted Colton the morning of his "Good Morning America" interview, and even read the text out loud to his listeners.

But these two former Bachelors aren't the only ones accusing Colton of lying, as former "The Bachelor" contestant and "The Bachelorette" lead Tayshia Adams also has a bone to pick with her ex.