Colton Underwood's Comments Have Tayshia Adams Seeing Red
Colton Underwood is inspiring many with his Netflix docu-series "Coming Out Colton," which follows him through his personal journey of coming out as a gay man to his family, friends, and the world. The former "Bachelor" lead came out to the public in a "Good Morning America" exclusive earlier this year, which is also documented in the series.
However, not everyone in Bachelor Nation is happy with Colton. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the former NFL player said Chris Harrison was the only person from Bachelor Nation that contacted him after the news broke. "I will say this [since] Chris was about the only one from the franchise who really reached out and sort of let me know that he was there for me, [asking] if there's anything he can do." Ben Higgins, former lead of "The Bachelor" Season 20, rebuked this idea on his podcast "Almost Famous," saying Colton's claim was false. "I know of multiple people that did, including myself, including friends of mine that reached out to him. I don't know why he's saying that. I just don't get it," the "Alone in Plain Sight" author said. Nick Viall, star of "The Bachelor" Season 21, also said on his podcast "The Viall Files" that he texted Colton the morning of his "Good Morning America" interview, and even read the text out loud to his listeners.
But these two former Bachelors aren't the only ones accusing Colton of lying, as former "The Bachelor" contestant and "The Bachelorette" lead Tayshia Adams also has a bone to pick with her ex.
Tayshia Adams says Colton Underwood lied about their Fantasy Suite date
Tayshia Adams made it to the final three on Colton Underwood's season of "The Bachelor" and he wrote about their Fantasy Suite date his book "The First Time." In the memoir, he wrote that he did not "sleep all night" and that he "laid down next to her in my sweatpants and a long-sleeved shirt." He doubled down on this in his docu-series "Coming Out Colton" and during an interview with the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, per Us Weekly.
On the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, which Tayshia hosts with former "Bachelorette" Becca Kufrin, she addressed these comments. " He actually slept in boxers that night because it was so hot in Portugal," Tayshia claimed, per People. "I don't know. And honestly, it makes me so sad. It's just like, at the end of the day, we did have really good conversations and I thought that we ended on a good page," she divulged. Tayshia further noted there's no reason for them not to remain friendly. "So for you to make up this elaborate story that you slept on the other side of the bed, you had to sleep with sweats and sweatshirt on because you felt so bad and didn't want me to think anything was going to happen, it's just," she added, "I don't know what you're trying to cover and I don't know why you're dragging me down for something that's not even true."