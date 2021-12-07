Tayshia Adams Breaks Silence About Her Split From Zac Clark
Another Bachelor Nation couple bites the dust. Around the same time that Season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston and winner Blake Moynes called it quits, Season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark were rumored to have ended things, as well, per Life & Style. "They're definitely taking some time apart to figure things out," a source told the outlet. "It doesn't look good." Then just days after the rumors began swirling, a rep for the couple confirmed the news. "Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple," the rep told the publication.
Fans initially became suspicious of the couple's relationship following the New York Marathon. The couple ran it together and the Instagram posts that followed made it clear something was going on with the pair. Zac wrote a lengthy message on Instagram about how Tayshia pushed through her pain to finish the race. "The world is a better place today then it was yesterday because of you," he said among many other kind words. Meanwhile, Tayshia's Instagram post hardly mentioned her then-fiancé. "I can't even begin to describe how incredible I felt with all the support screaming throughout the streets of New York," she wrote.
Neither Zac nor Tayshia had spoken out about their breakup, until the "Men Tell All" episode of "The Bachelorette," when Tayshia finally broke her silence in front of the live studio audience.
Tayshia Adams admits she's 'heartbroken' over her breakup with Zac Clark
Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe hosted the "Men Tell All" episode of Season 18's "The Bachelorette." During the episode, the "Off the Vine" podcast host noted that her co-host was not wearing the Neil Lane engagement ring that Zac Clark had given her at the end of Season 16. "All I have to say is that I'm heartbroken. But we tried really hard and I still love him very much and I'm not sure what the future holds," Tayshia tearfully shared. "You know how it is, it's really tough," per Us Weekly.
"I sadly do know how it is, it's really hard, but we're here for you and obviously want you to be happy," replied the "Dancing With the Stars" winner. Kaitlyn was referring to her relationship with Shawn Booth, who won her heart during Season 11 of "The Bachelorette." The couple's engagement lasted three years before the two called it quits, per People.
The co-hosts began interviewing Rodney Matthews, who came in fourth and was sent home after the hometown dates. However, in the middle of the interview, Tayshia got up and left the stage. "We're gonna let Tayshia have a minute," the Spade & Sparrows founder announced. A few minutes later, Tayshia reappeared and finished the remaining interviews. While she didn't reveal much in terms of why they broke up, it's clear Tayshia is still devastated about the situation.