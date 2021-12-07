Tayshia Adams Breaks Silence About Her Split From Zac Clark

Another Bachelor Nation couple bites the dust. Around the same time that Season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston and winner Blake Moynes called it quits, Season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark were rumored to have ended things, as well, per Life & Style. "They're definitely taking some time apart to figure things out," a source told the outlet. "It doesn't look good." Then just days after the rumors began swirling, a rep for the couple confirmed the news. "Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple," the rep told the publication.

Fans initially became suspicious of the couple's relationship following the New York Marathon. The couple ran it together and the Instagram posts that followed made it clear something was going on with the pair. Zac wrote a lengthy message on Instagram about how Tayshia pushed through her pain to finish the race. "The world is a better place today then it was yesterday because of you," he said among many other kind words. Meanwhile, Tayshia's Instagram post hardly mentioned her then-fiancé. "I can't even begin to describe how incredible I felt with all the support screaming throughout the streets of New York," she wrote.

Neither Zac nor Tayshia had spoken out about their breakup, until the "Men Tell All" episode of "The Bachelorette," when Tayshia finally broke her silence in front of the live studio audience.