Inside Katie Thurston And Blake Moynes' Breakup
No one said the "final rose" of "The Bachelorette" was indeed final. It certainly isn't for Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes, who have broken off their engagement less than three months after her season's finale. The couple's whirlwind romance developed throughout Season 17 of the reality show, which aired from June 7 through August 9.
Viewers watched as the couple grew closer together on-camera, although they had been in touch to some extent before filming started. Season 16 featured Blake competing for dual Bachelorettes, Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley, in 2020, while Katie first appeared on Season 25 of "The Bachelor" in January 2021. Blake was so taken by Katie's first appearance on Season 25 that he slid into her DMs and told her so. To be fair, Katie had made a huge impression on everyone, showing up on day one with a vibrator and a sex-positive attitude. But Blake insists it was 'not about the fact that she had a f***ing vibrator,'" as he told Us Weekly. "It's the fact that she had the balls to have fun with it, and go with it, and go with the flow." (Interesting choice of words, Blake.)
Katie knew Canadian-native Blake was Tayshia's ex, and that was about the extent of their conversation. But, when he learned she would be the next Bachelorette, Blake took another shot, showing up unexpectedly in episode 4. By its end, Katie invited him to stay. Although their romance blossomed on reality TV, apparently it was not meant to be.
Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have tried making long-distance work
Although Katie Thurston's "Bachelorette" season ended in a slightly unexpected engagement — Katie didn't think Blake Moynes would propose — she and Blake have been dating long-distance since then. The 30-year-old lead moved to San Diego following her season, while 31-year-old Blake's wildlife manager job took him around the world, away from his home base in Canada. The two told Us Weekly they were trying to see how it would work. "We need to see each other's lifestyles and our passions, our interests, and then try to see where our anchor spot will be, where all those things can kind of align and make sense for both of us," Blake said. "We're going to jump around for a bit and experience what works best for us."
"We're figuring it out," Katie said on October 22, while debuting her standup comedy set with Whitney Cummings' "Touch Me" tour. "This is very new to us still. I'm just focusing on myself, he's focusing on him, and if we work doing that, great."
Apparently, they've concluded that they work better apart. "It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," they each posted on Instagram on October 25. "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."