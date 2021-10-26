Inside Katie Thurston And Blake Moynes' Breakup

No one said the "final rose" of "The Bachelorette" was indeed final. It certainly isn't for Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes, who have broken off their engagement less than three months after her season's finale. The couple's whirlwind romance developed throughout Season 17 of the reality show, which aired from June 7 through August 9.

Viewers watched as the couple grew closer together on-camera, although they had been in touch to some extent before filming started. Season 16 featured Blake competing for dual Bachelorettes, Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley, in 2020, while Katie first appeared on Season 25 of "The Bachelor" in January 2021. Blake was so taken by Katie's first appearance on Season 25 that he slid into her DMs and told her so. To be fair, Katie had made a huge impression on everyone, showing up on day one with a vibrator and a sex-positive attitude. But Blake insists it was 'not about the fact that she had a f***ing vibrator,'" as he told Us Weekly. "It's the fact that she had the balls to have fun with it, and go with it, and go with the flow." (Interesting choice of words, Blake.)

Katie knew Canadian-native Blake was Tayshia's ex, and that was about the extent of their conversation. But, when he learned she would be the next Bachelorette, Blake took another shot, showing up unexpectedly in episode 4. By its end, Katie invited him to stay. Although their romance blossomed on reality TV, apparently it was not meant to be.