Inside Tayshia Adams And Zac Clark's Breakup

It's official: another "Bachelor Nation" couple has called it quits. Just days after rumors swirled indicating that Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark of "The Bachelorette" were taking time apart, People reported their split is official.

Tayshia and Zac got engaged during her run as "The Bachelorette" in 2020. She took over that season after Clare Crawley immediately fell head-over-heels for Dale Moss and got engaged to him just two weeks into filming. Tayshia came in to meet a combination of Clare's guys and a few newbies, and at the final rose ceremony, Zac proposed. The California girl even relocated to New York after her engagement, and the couple seemed to do well for quite some time. In fact, he was by Tayshia's side throughout her first marathon in early November. However, Zac seemed quiet a few days later during "The Bachelorette" star's brief hospitalization.

In February, Tayshia talked to Marie Claire about her relationship with Zac, admitting, "We do bicker and fight, but 99 percent of it is good." The "Bachelorette" star acknowledged she had held onto her place in Orange County, California, which in retrospect perhaps turned out to be a good choice. As for wedding plans, at the time she noted they were "back and forth," adding "there's no timeline." Tayshia added, "It's definitely going to happen. I just don't know when."