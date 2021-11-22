Inside Tayshia Adams And Zac Clark's Breakup
It's official: another "Bachelor Nation" couple has called it quits. Just days after rumors swirled indicating that Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark of "The Bachelorette" were taking time apart, People reported their split is official.
Tayshia and Zac got engaged during her run as "The Bachelorette" in 2020. She took over that season after Clare Crawley immediately fell head-over-heels for Dale Moss and got engaged to him just two weeks into filming. Tayshia came in to meet a combination of Clare's guys and a few newbies, and at the final rose ceremony, Zac proposed. The California girl even relocated to New York after her engagement, and the couple seemed to do well for quite some time. In fact, he was by Tayshia's side throughout her first marathon in early November. However, Zac seemed quiet a few days later during "The Bachelorette" star's brief hospitalization.
In February, Tayshia talked to Marie Claire about her relationship with Zac, admitting, "We do bicker and fight, but 99 percent of it is good." The "Bachelorette" star acknowledged she had held onto her place in Orange County, California, which in retrospect perhaps turned out to be a good choice. As for wedding plans, at the time she noted they were "back and forth," adding "there's no timeline." Tayshia added, "It's definitely going to happen. I just don't know when."
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark split after a year together
Heading into the November 7 New York City Marathon, Zac Clark talked to People about running alongside his "The Bachelorette" fiancee Tayshia Adams. "I'm going to be focused on protecting her and making sure she's able to stay focused on the task at hand," he noted. "My commitment to her is that we are going to run together and get her across the finish line," he added. Merely two weeks later, People confirmed Tayshia and Zac had ended their engagement. "Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple," her representative relayed.
Just days earlier, Life & Style suggested this might be coming. "They're definitely taking some time apart to figure things out," an insider revealed. "It doesn't look good." Some "Bachelorette" fans had a hunch there was trouble in Tayshia and Zac's relationship. As Life & Style detailed, she had been spotted recording her "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcasts without her ring.
Once upon a time, "The Bachelorette" had a fantastic track record, with Trista Rehn, Desiree Hartsock, JoJo Fletcher, and Rachel Lindsay all finding their future husbands, per Cosmopolitan. More recently, however, that hasn't been the case. Becca Kufrin, Hannah Brown, Clare Crawley, Katie Thurston, and now Tayshia all split from their final picks. Neither Tayshia nor Zac has revealed details regarding their split, as of this writing, but fans will be curious to see what they say as the dust settles on this breakup.