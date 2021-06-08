What Tayshia Adams And Zac Clark's Relationship Is Like Today

Just like so many other Bachelor Nation couples before them, Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark found love on ABC's "The Bachelorette" in 2020. The couple's love story began after Clare Crawley decided to leave the show prematurely after finding her match in Dale Moss, which resulted in Tayshia taking over at the show's lead. From there, the connection between Tayshia and Zac was instant and she knew that her "wild, wild love" with him was the real deal.

After the show ended, Tayshia told "Good Morning America": "It was a whirlwind, this entire journey has been — I can't even talk I'm so excited. It was really beautiful to watch back, I feel like you can really see how much love we have and how authentic and genuine we were." Zac added, "All the reasons I fell in love with her on the show remain true today and in our daily life so it was a special night for sure, last night, to watch it all back."

These days, the couple lives in New York together. However, in recent months they've been at the center of some breakup rumors. Keep scrolling to find out where Tayshia and Zac's relationship stands today, including whether they're still together and when they plan to tie the knot.