Tayshia Adams Would've Wanted To Date This Bachelor Nation Alum

Katie Thurston is preparing to watch her love life unfold on Season 17 of "The Bachelorette" alongside millions of fans, but it's Tayshia Adams' dating preferences that were highlighted during the June 3 episode of her "Click Bait" podcast. During the episode, which also included comedian Sarah Colonna, fill-in co-host Season 15 "Bachelorette" alumnus Mike Johnson, and Tayshia's co-host Natasha Parker, Tayshia was put on the spot when Colonna asked her who from Bachelor Nation she would have dated outside of her own season.

Tayshia admitted the question was "really tough" to answer, but after some hesitation, she settled on one guy: Ben Higgins. "That is really tricky because I've also hung out with a lot of these people like before my season. So if I hadn't had met a lot of people, I mean I probably would have wanted to try dating Ben Higgins because he is just like adorable," she answered. Ben led the 20th season of "The Bachelor," which ended in his engagement to Lauren Bushnell. However, they broke up the following year in 2017. Ben is currently engaged to Jessica Clarke, and Lauren is married to country singer Chris Lane.

The "Click Bait" co-hosts agreed that Ben seems to be a great guy, so it was Tayshia's next statement that came as a slight surprise. Keep scrolling to learn why Mike wasn't necessarily pleased with her full answer.