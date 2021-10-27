Why Katie Thurston And Blake Moynes' Split Isn't So Surprising - Exclusive

To get to the bottom of this highly publicized split, Nicki Swift spoke exclusively with body language expert, media coach, international personal branding expert, and author of A.W.E.S.O.M.E, Jess Ponce III to get his professional analysis of the couple... and what he has to say might surprise you.

According to Ponce, the very first interview the couple gave after becoming engaged is "pretty telling." Ponce elaborated further by comparing the ways in which the pair navigated the interview. "While Blake initially talked about them as a couple (at the beginning), when asked questions directly about his thoughts, Blake spoke about his feelings, using I statements. He was also very thoughtful in his responses, often looking up to find his words. He didn't seem rehearsed when talking about his perspective and feelings," he explained. In contrast, Ponce said that Katie seemed "very prepared," and mentioned her use of we statements. "She was very self-aware of the 'them,'" he added. According to Ponce, one example of that was when she said "every day our love has grown stronger and stronger... we're not even the same couple you saw... We're just very happy to start our lives together," while Blake just sat back and smiled. "It was a subtle nod, him being supportive of her statements," Ponce noted.

Alas, according to Ponce, the couple's tone and conversational approach was only the tip of the iceberg when it came to the writing on the wall for this "Bachelorette" couple.