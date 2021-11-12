Everything We Know About Tayshia Adams' Hospitalization
"The Bachelorette" star Tayshia Adams left her fans rather anxious after an Instagram story revealed a worrisome situation. Just days after completing the New York City Marathon, Tayshia ended up spending hours in the hospital. What is known so far about the situation?
Ahead of the November 7 NYC Marathon, Tayshia told E! Online, "I don't think it's hit me exactly what I'm about to do yet." She acknowledged, however, that "This is not Zac's first rodeo," referring to her fiance from "The Bachelorette," Zac Clark. "He's kind of a lifer when it comes to marathons at this point," she said, but admitted, "I kind of just jumped on the marathon bandwagon and he's been really supportive."
Both Tayshia and Zac ran the marathon for charity, with his funds supporting his non-profit, Release Recovery Foundation. Tayshia chose World Vision as her charity, aiming to sponsor and support children in need. Tayshia successfully completed Sunday's marathon, tweeting, "I AM CRYINGGGG! I FREAKIN DID IT!!!" She added a crying emoji and a hashtag "#firstmarathondown," suggesting this might not be her last. Unfortunately, just a few days later, Tayshia needed to head to the hospital.
Tayshia Adams' health took a concerning turn
In a brief Instagram story on November 11, Tayshia Adams revealed she was in a hospital bed. The timestamp indicated it was 3:01 a.m. in New York as she posted, and she heavily sighed as she filmed. Tayshia lay under a blanket on a hospital bed, seemingly in a hospital gown. She wore her glasses and a surgical mask, and looked weary. Her caption noted, "Welp I've been here since 9:30am. What a day." As of this writing, neither Tayshia nor her "The Bachelorette" fiance Zac Clark, have shared any additional details.
A source for Us Weekly confirmed Tayshia checked into a hospital early Thursday morning. "Details are unknown at this time but it is likely related to her marathon recovery," the insider explained. As the outlet noted, Tayshia attended an event for Victoria's Secret Wednesday evening. After the dinner, where she managed to wear heels, she shared a bit about her marathon recovery with her fans. In a since-expired series of Instagram stories, she revealed, "When I say that I physically could not walk on Monday and Tuesday, I actually mean I could not walk." She added, "It was so incredibly hard." Tayshia also shared she had felt "completely drained" and seriously "out of it" in the days right after the marathon. Additional updates from Tayshia or Zac will likely emerge soon and fans are hopeful she's on her way to a full recovery.