Everything We Know About Tayshia Adams' Hospitalization

"The Bachelorette" star Tayshia Adams left her fans rather anxious after an Instagram story revealed a worrisome situation. Just days after completing the New York City Marathon, Tayshia ended up spending hours in the hospital. What is known so far about the situation?

Ahead of the November 7 NYC Marathon, Tayshia told E! Online, "I don't think it's hit me exactly what I'm about to do yet." She acknowledged, however, that "This is not Zac's first rodeo," referring to her fiance from "The Bachelorette," Zac Clark. "He's kind of a lifer when it comes to marathons at this point," she said, but admitted, "I kind of just jumped on the marathon bandwagon and he's been really supportive."

Both Tayshia and Zac ran the marathon for charity, with his funds supporting his non-profit, Release Recovery Foundation. Tayshia chose World Vision as her charity, aiming to sponsor and support children in need. Tayshia successfully completed Sunday's marathon, tweeting, "I AM CRYINGGGG! I FREAKIN DID IT!!!" She added a crying emoji and a hashtag "#firstmarathondown," suggesting this might not be her last. Unfortunately, just a few days later, Tayshia needed to head to the hospital.