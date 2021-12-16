Mario Cantone Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To SATC Costar Willie Garson
With the return of "Sex and the City" in HBO's reboot, "And Just Like That," came the return of some beloved characters, including Charlotte's friend Anthony, played by Mario Cantone, and Stanford Blatch, played by Willie Garson. Heartbreakingly, Garson didn't get to see the rebooted series premiere, as he unexpectedly died in September. After Garson's death, both fans of the show and his costars expressed outpourings of love and sadness, per The Washington Post.
In "And Just Like That," Anthony and Stanford are now married — despite their constant squabbling. Since the show premiered in December, Cantone has opened up again about working with his on-screen husband and paid a touching tribute to his late friend and coworker. Anthony and Stanford may have a hate-love-hate relationship on screen, but when it comes to the actors who portrayed them, we see nothing but love. Speaking on Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast, per People, Cantone got emotional when talking about working with Garson.
Mario Cantone calls Willie Garson's death a 'shock'
Mario Cantone said on Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast, according to People, that Willie Garson's death came as "a real shock," and that no one working on the "Sex and the City" revival, "And Just Like That," even knew that he was sick. Cantone noted that while he and Garson didn't get to see each other that often, because they lived on different coasts, whenever they connected for Zoom meetings or readings, they were constantly texting and joking.
"But I miss him," Cantone said. "He made me laugh so hard. He was a great TV husband... He was loved, and he was brilliant and hilarious. He was everything. I miss him a lot." The actor also talked about Garson's adult son, Nathen. "Nathen, that's all he talked about was Nathen. He loved him very much."
It's still unclear how Garson's death will be handled in the show. Especially after ~that~ shocking plot point in the first episode, it seems almost too cruel to take Stanford away from audiences — and Carrie — as well.