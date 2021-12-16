Mario Cantone Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To SATC Costar Willie Garson

Mario Cantone said on Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast, according to People, that Willie Garson's death came as "a real shock," and that no one working on the "Sex and the City" revival, "And Just Like That," even knew that he was sick. Cantone noted that while he and Garson didn't get to see each other that often, because they lived on different coasts, whenever they connected for Zoom meetings or readings, they were constantly texting and joking.

"But I miss him," Cantone said. "He made me laugh so hard. He was a great TV husband... He was loved, and he was brilliant and hilarious. He was everything. I miss him a lot." The actor also talked about Garson's adult son, Nathen. "Nathen, that's all he talked about was Nathen. He loved him very much."

It's still unclear how Garson's death will be handled in the show. Especially after ~that~ shocking plot point in the first episode, it seems almost too cruel to take Stanford away from audiences — and Carrie — as well.