Why Is Kate Middleton Upset Over Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?
Kate Middleton has remained mum on the strained relationship between her husband, Prince William, and his brother, Prince Harry. The Duchess of Cambridge has chosen to take the high road whenever her brother-in-law is brought up, which is really par for the course for the future queen. For example, when Kate was asked about her newborn niece Lilibet Diana, back in June, Kate had a glowing response. "I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her because haven't yet met her. So hopefully that will be soon," Kate said, according to People magazine.
And while Kate may have been optimistic about her chances of meeting the little one, sources say that she has really made an effort when it comes to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. "I know that the four are talking with one another and they're talking by Zoom [and by] FaceTime. They're very close with one another," royal expert Stewart Pearce told Us Weekly in August. However, it seems obvious that things aren't back to where they once were, and it's entirely possible that the relationships will never actually recover completely. So, how does Kate really feel about the tension between the Cambridges and the Sussexes?
Kate Middleton has been upset by the fallout
Kate Middleton is very family-oriented, so it's no surprise to hear that she's been totally torn up about the tension with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In fact, a source told People magazine that Katie is "really, really upset about it all," and that things have really taken a toll. "Everything with Harry and Meghan has been hugely stressful, but if anything, it's pulled [her and William] closer together. She was upset about it because [William] was so upset. Seeing her husband so distraught was tough," the source added.
Interestingly, this report comes on the heels of another one about Kate in which an insider told People magazine that the Duchess of Cambridge is ready to take on her upcoming new role within the royal family. "She is ready to step into those shoes with ease and is perfect for the job," a friend told the outlet of how Kate is preparing for the transition from duchess to queen. And while she may have several years until she gets that title, Kate has become "more and more impressive as time goes on," a source shared. Of course, she will likely be doing everything in her power to try to mend the relationship with Harry and Meghan before Prince William takes the throne. And it sounds like she's hoping that the brothers come together sooner rather than later.