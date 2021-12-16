Why Is Kate Middleton Upset Over Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton has remained mum on the strained relationship between her husband, Prince William, and his brother, Prince Harry. The Duchess of Cambridge has chosen to take the high road whenever her brother-in-law is brought up, which is really par for the course for the future queen. For example, when Kate was asked about her newborn niece Lilibet Diana, back in June, Kate had a glowing response. "I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her because haven't yet met her. So hopefully that will be soon," Kate said, according to People magazine.

And while Kate may have been optimistic about her chances of meeting the little one, sources say that she has really made an effort when it comes to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. "I know that the four are talking with one another and they're talking by Zoom [and by] FaceTime. They're very close with one another," royal expert Stewart Pearce told Us Weekly in August. However, it seems obvious that things aren't back to where they once were, and it's entirely possible that the relationships will never actually recover completely. So, how does Kate really feel about the tension between the Cambridges and the Sussexes?