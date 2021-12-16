Kim Kardashian Regrets Fighting With Kanye West About This One Thing

Kim Kardashian is quite certainly an enigma. The wealthy socialite, who rose to prominence through "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," balances the dynamic between beauty and expert businesswoman with an immense amount of precision. While some may view her as the ditzy former reality star, Kim is anything but. As the founder of KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance — along with Skims — Kardashian has taken her business to soaring heights, and turning them all into billion-dollar empires.

If that wasn't enough, Kardashian has even started following her late father's footsteps in entering the field of law. In a May 2019 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kardashian lamented about Robert's warnings about her initial pursuits. "I told my dad years ago that I was really into criminal justice and he was like, 'This will stress you out so much, you do not really want to take this on,'" she said (via People), but that didn't stop her. In December, she would go on to pass the baby bar exam on the fourth try — making her one step closer to her dream.

Oh, and she did all of this while married to rapper Kanye West and parenting four kids. Throughout their tumultuous nearly seven-year marriage, Kardashian has arguably weathered multiple storms — though there is one instance of disciplining on her end that she actually regrets.