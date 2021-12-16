Kim Kardashian Regrets Fighting With Kanye West About This One Thing
Kim Kardashian is quite certainly an enigma. The wealthy socialite, who rose to prominence through "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," balances the dynamic between beauty and expert businesswoman with an immense amount of precision. While some may view her as the ditzy former reality star, Kim is anything but. As the founder of KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance — along with Skims — Kardashian has taken her business to soaring heights, and turning them all into billion-dollar empires.
If that wasn't enough, Kardashian has even started following her late father's footsteps in entering the field of law. In a May 2019 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kardashian lamented about Robert's warnings about her initial pursuits. "I told my dad years ago that I was really into criminal justice and he was like, 'This will stress you out so much, you do not really want to take this on,'" she said (via People), but that didn't stop her. In December, she would go on to pass the baby bar exam on the fourth try — making her one step closer to her dream.
Oh, and she did all of this while married to rapper Kanye West and parenting four kids. Throughout their tumultuous nearly seven-year marriage, Kardashian has arguably weathered multiple storms — though there is one instance of disciplining on her end that she actually regrets.
Kim Kardashian regrets making Kanye West take off his MAGA hat
Kanye West — who is diagnosed with bipolar disorder but is not on medication, Kim Kardashian told Vogue in 2019 — has had his fair share of public outbursts during his marriage to the reality star. In 2020, Kardashian was left "furious" after West claimed Kardashian "brought [daughter] North into the world even when I didn't want to," per Fox News. A year later, she filed for divorce, adamant that there was no fixing their relationship (noting, in part, that marriage counseling between her and West is out of the picture).
Still, Kardashian did reveal one thing she regrets on her end with West. In 2018, the rapper wore the red, pro-Trump "Make America Great Again" hat on "Saturday Night Live," and Kardashian didn't want him to, she told former New York Times journalist Bari Weiss. "I remember ... it became a thing where he wasn't going to go on because he wanted to be who he is." Despite being "very neutral" in general, "that night I was very forceful with him, and argued with him like, 'You have to take that hat off,'" the reality star recalled. Kardashian, who also slammed "cancel culture" as "ridiculous," said in "looking back, I think, why should he take that off if that's what he believes in? Why can't he wear that on TV? Half of the country voted for [Trump], so clearly other people like him."
As for where she stands with her own politics, Kardashian also explained that she believes "in the rights that the Democrats want, but [also]... the taxes that the Republicans want."