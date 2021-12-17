What Is Prince William's Number One Christmas Wish?

The holidays can be a special time filled with memory-making moments and plenty of people love to indulge in the holly jolly joy, and that includes the British royal family. Despite the fact that Prince William may not know about one of the most popular Christmas traditions around (honestly, how is that possible?!), they do thrill the public by doing plenty of other festive things.

For instance, every year since 1957, Queen Elizabeth has been delivering a Christmas message, according to Express. They also release family photo-adorned Christmas cards each year. If you haven't already seen this year's card, then just know that it's filled with all kinds of cuteness thanks to William's three adorable children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. People also noted that it happens to reveal quite a bit about this royal family unit.

Of course, that's not all they do during the holiday season. They also exchange gifts and while you might assume that they give each other over-the-top, royal-worthy presents, it turns out that the present Prince William wants this year isn't at all what you would expect and it's definitely not something that his wife, Kate Middleton, will be able to gift wrap.