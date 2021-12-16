The Popular Christmas Tradition Prince William Knows Nothing About

During an interview with Radio Marsden's Barry Alston on December 16, Prince William answered Christmas questions from cancer patients at the Royal Marsden Hospitals in London, and admitted that Elf on the Shelf hasn't visited their palace yet. "I don't know what Elf on the Shelf is," he told Alston. Despite the revelation, William did share that he is a fan of the movie "Elf" and watches it every Christmas, per People, and named "Feliz Navidad" as one of his favorite Christmas songs.

William also shared that Christmas is all about spending time with family, telling Alston, "For me, generally, bringing the family together at Christmas time is always lovely because we're quite spread out doing our things a lot of time throughout the year." The royal noted that he and other family members "get very few moments to actually come together" and views Christmas as the perfect time to do so. "When I see my children meet up with my cousin's children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together, it's very special," he said. "I look forward to that a lot."

Alston ended the interview by asking William what he wanted for Christmas, to which the royal replied he hasn't "had much time to think about it," because he's been "thinking about my children and what they want for Christmas." But he does hope that Aston Villa, his favorite soccer team, wins on Boxing Day.