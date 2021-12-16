The Popular Christmas Tradition Prince William Knows Nothing About
Christmas is just around the corner, and many people have already made plans, including royals like Prince William. As you might know, Christmas is a big deal for the British royal family. Each year, Queen Elizabeth invites members of her family to celebrate Christmas at her Sandringham Estate, per People. The tradition was temporarily suspended in 2020 because of concerns over the coronavirus and government mandates on social gatherings. However, the festivities are set to resume later this month, barring any changes to government mandates.
Ahead of the family gathering though, Prince William has decided to give royal fans some insight on what he likes to do for Christmas and how he celebrates the holidays with wife Kate Middleton and their three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The royal family recently revealed their annual Christmas card, and like many families, has Christmas traditions, but Prince Williams has admitted that he isn't aware of the most popular tradition out there.
Prince William shares his Christmas favorites
During an interview with Radio Marsden's Barry Alston on December 16, Prince William answered Christmas questions from cancer patients at the Royal Marsden Hospitals in London, and admitted that Elf on the Shelf hasn't visited their palace yet. "I don't know what Elf on the Shelf is," he told Alston. Despite the revelation, William did share that he is a fan of the movie "Elf" and watches it every Christmas, per People, and named "Feliz Navidad" as one of his favorite Christmas songs.
William also shared that Christmas is all about spending time with family, telling Alston, "For me, generally, bringing the family together at Christmas time is always lovely because we're quite spread out doing our things a lot of time throughout the year." The royal noted that he and other family members "get very few moments to actually come together" and views Christmas as the perfect time to do so. "When I see my children meet up with my cousin's children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together, it's very special," he said. "I look forward to that a lot."
Alston ended the interview by asking William what he wanted for Christmas, to which the royal replied he hasn't "had much time to think about it," because he's been "thinking about my children and what they want for Christmas." But he does hope that Aston Villa, his favorite soccer team, wins on Boxing Day.