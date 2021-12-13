Is The Queen Allowed To Celebrate Christmas With The Royal Family This Year?

Queen Elizabeth is recovering after a health scare that forced her to scale back on her work commitments. Britain's longest-reigning monarch was hospitalized overnight in late October, sprained her back, and could not attend the Remembrance Sunday service. The queen's medical team cautioned her to take things easy for a few weeks and to only undertake "desk-based duties," per the Mirror. Instead, the queen attended some events via Zoom, according to Glamour. Apparently, she has even been dealing with technological glitches like a pro. Clearly, this nonagenarian still rolls with the punches!

Of course, many want to know how she will spend her Christmas this year, since she's had such a tumultuous year. In 2020, Queen Elizabeth spent her final Christmas with Prince Philip, per Sky News. Although they didn't know it was their last holiday season together, COVID restrictions forced them to spend the holiday with just each other for company. Unlike previous years, they didn't catch a train to Sandringham and did not host the annual family dinner. Instead, the couple, who were married for over 70 years, opted to spend a quiet Christmas in Windsor Castle.

Traditionally, the British monarch hosts holiday festivities in Sandringham. But will the queen be able to invite her family to their countryside hideout, or will COVID and her own ailing health prevent her from celebrating another Christmas without her loved ones? Queen Elizabeth's Christmas plans have now been made clear.