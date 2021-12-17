Inside Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger's Big News
To fans, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger appear to have a perfect marriage, as the two seemed destined to be together. That's exactly how the couple felt almost immediately after meeting each other. "We talk about that a lot because I'm pretty sure we both knew right away that this is where our relationship was headed, and we clicked very quickly," Schwarzenegger said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in May.
Pratt has often fawned over his wife on social media. To commemorate their two-year wedding anniversary on June 8, the "Jurassic World" star uploaded a series of adorable photos of Schwarzenegger in an Instagram post, including snaps of her giving him a pedicure. "Here's to at least 2 – 3 more years. #IfImLucky," Pratt jokingly wrote at the end of a lengthy caption. Later that month, the actor revealed the simple — but vital — secrets to sustaining a happy marriage. "Communicate. Listen, listen to your partner with intention. Care about each other's feelings and support one another and just listen," he told Entertainment Tonight.
Meanwhile, the "Maverick and Me" author believes what the couple did before tying the knot helped develop their wonderful marriage. As part of being married in the Catholic church, Pratt and Schwarzenegger did premarital couples counseling. "[We talked] about things that maybe we wouldn't necessarily have talked about before getting married," she said on the "Meanin Full Living" podcast in July, per People. This communication likely helped prepare them for the latest big development in their relationship.
Chris and Katherine are both excited about the news
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have reason to celebrate, as the couple is expecting their second child together, per sources at People. The duo previously welcomed their first-born, daughter Lyla Maria, in August 2020.
The couple had been mum about the pregnancy on social media, but the "Parks and Recreation" alum had been open about wanting to expand their family. "I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide," Pratt told E! News' "Daily Pop" in July. Although he admittedly had yet to confirm that plan with Schwarzenegger at the time. Previously, Pratt had a son, Jack, with his ex-wife Anna Faris, but having Lyla Maria added perspective. "I think having a second child really emphasizes what was unique about your first child because when you have one kid, you just take for granted all their growth and development," the actor said.
Schwarzenegger was likely as keen to have another child as her husband. The best-selling author had said motherhood was a role she embraced. "I feel really comfortable being a mom," she told Very Well Family in October. While caring for a newborn was exhausting, it was also a time Schwarzenegger cherished. "When Lyla used to wake up at 3 a.m. for feedings, I didn't even mind — it felt special to be the only ones up together," she added. The author called her daughter "the cutest little angel," and admitted to being "obsessed with her," while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in May.