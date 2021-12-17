Inside Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger's Big News

To fans, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger appear to have a perfect marriage, as the two seemed destined to be together. That's exactly how the couple felt almost immediately after meeting each other. "We talk about that a lot because I'm pretty sure we both knew right away that this is where our relationship was headed, and we clicked very quickly," Schwarzenegger said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in May.

Pratt has often fawned over his wife on social media. To commemorate their two-year wedding anniversary on June 8, the "Jurassic World" star uploaded a series of adorable photos of Schwarzenegger in an Instagram post, including snaps of her giving him a pedicure. "Here's to at least 2 – 3 more years. #IfImLucky," Pratt jokingly wrote at the end of a lengthy caption. Later that month, the actor revealed the simple — but vital — secrets to sustaining a happy marriage. "Communicate. Listen, listen to your partner with intention. Care about each other's feelings and support one another and just listen," he told Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, the "Maverick and Me" author believes what the couple did before tying the knot helped develop their wonderful marriage. As part of being married in the Catholic church, Pratt and Schwarzenegger did premarital couples counseling. "[We talked] about things that maybe we wouldn't necessarily have talked about before getting married," she said on the "Meanin Full Living" podcast in July, per People. This communication likely helped prepare them for the latest big development in their relationship.