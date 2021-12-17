Kamala Harris Reveals The Truth About Re-Election Talks With Joe Biden

With all the talk on whether or not Donald Trump will enter the race for the White House again in 2024, not much has been said about President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' plans to keep their mail at the same zip code for an additional four years.

For starters, Biden will be 82 in 2024, which would make him the oldest president to hold office in the nation's history. Because of his age, a lot of the president's detractors believe Biden would be better off spending his retirement years at home in Delaware instead. In fact, The New York Times even ran an op-ed on December 14 arguing that Biden shouldn't run again. If that weren't enough, a poll also suggests one-third of Democratic voters think Biden should sit the next election out, according to the Daily Mail. And while no official announcement has been made, when asked about the reelection, Biden did say (via CNN), "That is my expectation," but added that he usually doesn't make his plans so far in advance.

Of course, a lot of people can't help but wonder what Biden's partner Kamala Harris has to say about all of this. When asked about her reelection plans, Harris' answer was quite surprising.