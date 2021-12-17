Kamala Harris Reveals The Truth About Re-Election Talks With Joe Biden
With all the talk on whether or not Donald Trump will enter the race for the White House again in 2024, not much has been said about President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' plans to keep their mail at the same zip code for an additional four years.
For starters, Biden will be 82 in 2024, which would make him the oldest president to hold office in the nation's history. Because of his age, a lot of the president's detractors believe Biden would be better off spending his retirement years at home in Delaware instead. In fact, The New York Times even ran an op-ed on December 14 arguing that Biden shouldn't run again. If that weren't enough, a poll also suggests one-third of Democratic voters think Biden should sit the next election out, according to the Daily Mail. And while no official announcement has been made, when asked about the reelection, Biden did say (via CNN), "That is my expectation," but added that he usually doesn't make his plans so far in advance.
Of course, a lot of people can't help but wonder what Biden's partner Kamala Harris has to say about all of this. When asked about her reelection plans, Harris' answer was quite surprising.
Will Joe Biden and Kamala Harris announce re-election plans soon?
Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal while she and President Joe Biden do talk about current affairs and the state of the country, if there's one thing they don't talk about, it's their re-election plans — at least, that's how Harris puts it. "I'm not going to talk about our conversations, but I will tell you this without any ambiguity: We do not talk about nor have we talked about re-election, because we haven't completed our first year and we're in the middle of a pandemic," Harris said when asked about the matter. "I'll be very honest: I don't think about it, nor have we talked about it."
And while Harris says she and President Biden are yet to come up with a game plan, CNN reports that the VP will be Biden's running mate once again, should he run for re-election. Interestingly enough, a new poll suggests half of American voters don't want to see Biden or Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to Newsweek. That might be one of the reasons why no one is willing to talk about it or dare utter the word "re-election" knowing that it will be an uphill battle for candidates on both sides of the fence.