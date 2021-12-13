Kamala Harris Completely Avoids This Key Question Everyone Wants To Know The Answer To

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Kamala Harris was criticized for doing what most people would do during a trip to Paris, and that's go shopping. Before heading back to the airport, the vice president reportedly bought a $375 pot, but this was only after she had a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron about important topics, such as national security and climate change.

Harris called the headlines about her purchase "ridiculous." But that was not the only issue that Harris was pressed on. The publication pointed out that Harris kept quiet about the negative headlines and reports regarding her staff departure controversy, along with the rumors about her relationship with President Joe Biden. And, while it seems like she might have avoided some questions, she did say, "There is nothing about this job that is supposed to be easy. If something is coming to me, it's because it needs to be addressed and because, by definition, it's not going to be easy. If it was easy, it would have been handled before it comes to me."

Well, regardless of what Harris' critics might have to say, at least the VP was well aware of the assignment and the degree of difficulty before she took the position.