New Report About Kamala Harris' Staff Is Raising Eyebrows

Kamala Harris made history with her remarkable election win, becoming the first female, first Black, and first Asian vice president. And she has continued to keep people talking, no matter what she does. For example, she wore purple on Inauguration Day for a very special reason: it reportedly symbolized unity. There's also plenty of interest in her salary is as vice president (plus, it's worth noting that she has amassed an impressive net worth even before her historic victory).

And it's not just Harris who keeps making headlines. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, has also broken some new ground as the "second gentleman," a title he wears remarkably well. The duo keeps grabbing our attention with their adorable moments, clearly intended just for each other, but caught on camera by the world. That's the price of politics, baby!

While things seem to be positive overall and there is certainly lots to celebrate, some news has surfaced about Harris' office and staff morale. As it turns out, things aren't looking too good for Harris and others involved. Here's the scoop.